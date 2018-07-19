Netflix Orders New French Original Starring Omar Sy as Arsene Lupin

Netflix has announced a new French original scripted series toplining megastar Omar Sy (“The Intouchables”) as Arsene Lupin, the gentleman burglar whose adventures in turn-of-the century Paris are a staple of European pop culture. 

The new Netflix series, to be produced by Gaumont Television, will be a “contemporary adaptation” of the popular novels that were written by Maurice Leblanc, who created the Lupin character in 1905, according to a statement. Since then, Leblanc’s books have spawned many TV series and movies, including a silent film in 1917 by Australian director Paul Scardon, but the Netflix adaptation will be the first to star a black actor as the titular gentleman thief.

Sy said in a Tweet that he was thrilled about the new role, adding that “Arsene Lupin, who is an iconic and charismatic character, will take on a new life in this modern adaptation, unique in its genre.”

Isabelle Degeorges, who is head of French-language productions at Gaumont International, will be the show’s producer.

Netflix gave no other details other than that its Lupin adaptation will go out to its subscribers all over the world in 2020. The streaming giant’s previous French originals include crimer “Marseille,” starring Gerard Depardieu; futuristic romancer “Osmosis”; and supernatural drama “The Returned.”

