Octavia Spencer, LeBron James Limited Series About Madam C.J. Walker Lands at Netflix

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

It’s official: Netflix has nabbed Octavia Spencer and LeBron James’ limited series about entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. The streamer made the announcement at its Television Critics Assn. press tour session Sunday.

The project, as Variety first reported exclusively last August, is executive produced by Spencer and James. Spencer will star in the eight-episode series, which is based on the book “On Our Own Ground” by A’Lelia Bundles, Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, who will also serve as a consultant.

The series will recount the untold story of how Walker, a black hair care pioneer and mogul, overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.

Walker, the daughter of slaves, was orphaned at age seven, married at 14, and widowed at 20. She spent two decades laboring as a washerwoman, earning $1.50 a week. Everything changed, though, following Walker’s discovery of a revolutionary hair care formula for black women. By the time she died in 1919, she had built a beauty empire from the ground up, amassing wealth unprecedented among black women.

Related

“Black Nativity” helmer Kasi Lemmons will direct the pilot and also exec produce, and Nicole Asher will write. Janine Sherman Barrois and Elle Johnson will also serve as executive producers, along with SpringHill’s Maverick Carter, and Zero Gravity’s Mark Holder and Christine Holder.

The Holders optioned the book from Bundles in early 2016, and Spencer pursued the part aggressively once she learned of it. With the Oscar winner attached, WME pitched the series to James as his production company’s entryway into prestige TV.

“It’s so exciting for all of us to keep building SpringHill, see it mature, and continue to find its voice. We are really focused on growing with authenticity and substance,” Carter said. “For us, this is totally about great stories and great partners. Partnering with Octavia to tell the story of Madam C.J. Walker is the ideal first project for SpringHill to take an important step into scripted drama.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Spanish producers Alex Pina (L), Esther

    Netflix Orders 'White Lines' from 'La Casa de Papel' Writer

    It’s official: Netflix has nabbed Octavia Spencer and LeBron James’ limited series about entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. The streamer made the announcement at its Television Critics Assn. press tour session Sunday. The project, as Variety first reported exclusively last August, is executive produced by Spencer and James. Spencer will star in the eight-episode series, which is […]

  • Octavia Spencer, LeBron James Limited Series

    Octavia Spencer, LeBron James Limited Series About Madam C.J. Walker Lands at Netflix

    It’s official: Netflix has nabbed Octavia Spencer and LeBron James’ limited series about entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. The streamer made the announcement at its Television Critics Assn. press tour session Sunday. The project, as Variety first reported exclusively last August, is executive produced by Spencer and James. Spencer will star in the eight-episode series, which is […]

  • Maniac

    Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Emma Stone, Jonah Hill's 'Maniac'

    It’s official: Netflix has nabbed Octavia Spencer and LeBron James’ limited series about entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. The streamer made the announcement at its Television Critics Assn. press tour session Sunday. The project, as Variety first reported exclusively last August, is executive produced by Spencer and James. Spencer will star in the eight-episode series, which is […]

  • Jason BatemanNetflix 'Ozark' TV show panel,

    'Ozark' Star Jason Bateman Teases 'Escalation' in Season 2

    It’s official: Netflix has nabbed Octavia Spencer and LeBron James’ limited series about entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. The streamer made the announcement at its Television Critics Assn. press tour session Sunday. The project, as Variety first reported exclusively last August, is executive produced by Spencer and James. Spencer will star in the eight-episode series, which is […]

  • Kia StevensNetflix 'Glow' TV show panel,

    'GLOW' Star Kia Stevens Talks Women's Endurance in Wrestling

    It’s official: Netflix has nabbed Octavia Spencer and LeBron James’ limited series about entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. The streamer made the announcement at its Television Critics Assn. press tour session Sunday. The project, as Variety first reported exclusively last August, is executive produced by Spencer and James. Spencer will star in the eight-episode series, which is […]

  • 70th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement

    Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List

    It’s official: Netflix has nabbed Octavia Spencer and LeBron James’ limited series about entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. The streamer made the announcement at its Television Critics Assn. press tour session Sunday. The project, as Variety first reported exclusively last August, is executive produced by Spencer and James. Spencer will star in the eight-episode series, which is […]

  • Sam Esmail and Julia RobertsAmazon 'Homecoming'

    4 Things We Learned at TCA: Day 4

    It’s official: Netflix has nabbed Octavia Spencer and LeBron James’ limited series about entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. The streamer made the announcement at its Television Critics Assn. press tour session Sunday. The project, as Variety first reported exclusively last August, is executive produced by Spencer and James. Spencer will star in the eight-episode series, which is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad