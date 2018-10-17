‘NYPD Blue’ Follow-Up Series Lands Pilot Production Commitment at ABC

A new installment of “NYPD Blue” has scored a pilot production commitment at ABC, Variety has learned.

The new series follows Andy Sipowicz’s son, Theo, as he tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder. Original series writers and executive producers Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton will write and executive produce the new show, with Jesse Bochco–son of “NYPD Blue” co-creator Steven Bocho–executive producing and directing. Dayna Bochco, Steven’s wife, will produce. ABC Studios will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

The original “NYPD Blue” ran for over 260 episodes and 12 seasons on ABC from 1993-2005. The series starred Dennis Franz, David Caruso, Jimmy Smits, James McDaniel, Amy Brenneman, and Nicholas Turturro among many others during its run. The show was nominated for 84 Emmy Awards and won the best drama series Emmy in 1995 and won the Best Drama Series Golden Globe in 1994. Franz also picked up multiple best actor in a drama series Emmys for his role as Andy Sipowicz.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the latest revival or continuation of a storied series to make it to air on a broadcast network in recent years. ABC most recently revived “Roseanne,” which was subsequently brought back as “The Conners” following the firing of series creator and star Roseanne Barr. On CBS, “Murphy Brown” was brought back after 20 years, while Fox has revived shows like “The X-Files,” “Prison Break,” and “24.”