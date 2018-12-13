×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Number of Streaming Shows Overtakes Basic Cable, Broadcast for First Time, FX Reports

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Homecoming
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Streaming services snatched their biggest piece of the TV pie ever in 2018.

According to FX’s annual report on the number of scripted originals on TV, the number of streaming shows has surpassed the number of basic cable and broadcast shows for the first time ever. Out of 495 scripted originals that aired in 2018, 160 of them did so on a streaming platform. That is compared to 146 on broadcast and 144 on basic cable. Pay cable accounted for the remaining 45 shows.

Streaming shows also saw the biggest increase year-to-year, growing from 117 last year. Broadcast dipped slightly, dropping from 153 in 2017. Basic cable saw a more sharp decline, compared to the 175 shows that aired on basic cable the previous year. Pay cable was up slightly from 42.

On a percentage basis, streaming shows now account for approximately one third of all scripted originals, with approximately 32%. Broadcast made up 30% and basic cable 29%, with pay cable making up 9%.

The total number of shows across all of TV was up again as well, rising from 487 in 2017. The year-to-year growth was less than that of previous years, however. For example, the number of shows grew from 455 to 487 between 2016 and 2017. The 495 scripted originals this year was also off from FX Networks CEO John Landgraf’s prediction that 520 such shows would air this year.

The decline in scripted basic cable shows comes as networks like WGN America, MTV, and A&E have all but abandoned their scripted series ambitions, focusing instead on acquisitions and unscripted reality shows. Broadcast network Fox has also geared down on its number of scripted originals, with the network having launched just three new shows this fall with two on deck for midseason.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More TV

  • Cardi B iHeart Radio Music Awards

    iHeartRadio Music Awards Move to Fox

    iHeartMedia and Fox Broadcasting Company today announced the return of the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019. The show will air live on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and will also stream online and broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. Performers will be announced in [...]

  • Best TV Shows of 2018

    The Top 20 TV Episodes of 2018

    This year provided TV fans with one of the most promising pilots in years (“Barry”) and an all-time-great series finale (that of “The Americans”), but there was plenty in between, too. The following are 20 of Variety’s critics’ favorite episodes to have aired all year, across genres. Of note: while episodes of “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “BoJack [...]

  • Jennifer Garner J.J. Abrams

    Jennifer Garner, J.J. Abrams Reunite for Limited Series at Apple

    Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a limited series starring Jennifer Garner and executive produced by JJ Abrams, Variety has learned. “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,” based on the 2017 memoir of the same name by Amy Silverstein, follows a group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving [...]

  • Jingle Punks at 10: Production Music

    Jingle Punks at 10: How the Production Music House Turned Passion Into Profits

    In a typical post-awards show scene, two music professionals start a friendly conversation at a bar. “I start telling him, ‘I’m the king of all jingles,’” says Jared Gutstadt, co-founder of Jingle Punks, the venerable production music house that he launched 10 years ago.“I thought I was talking to a complete stranger.” Turns out he [...]

  • WME Veteran Ari Greenburg Promoted to

    WME Veteran Ari Greenburg Promoted to President of Talent Agency

    WME veteran Ari Greenburg, one of the original Endeavor staffers who helped build the talent agency that became an industry powerhouse, has been promoted to president. Greenburg will oversee all daily operations across WME and its offices in Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. The promotion recognizes the role that Greenburg has played [...]

  • TV’s Most Meaningful Deaths of 2018

    TV’s Most Meaningful Deaths of 2018

    As the number of television series continues to grow, so too does the number of television character deaths. After all, what says “strong, emotional” material like asking actors to play grieving friends and loved ones of the newly deceased? To cap off the year in television, Variety selected the series that provided the most impactful losses [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad