×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Northern Exposure’ Revival in Development at CBS

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Northern Exposure
CREDIT: SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

A revival of “Northern Exposure” is currently in development at CBSVariety has learned.

Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones.

Morrow will also executive produce in addition to starring. Fellow original series star John Corbett is attached as a producer, though he is not set to appear in the revival at this time.

Josh Brand will write and executive produce, with Morrow, John Falsey, and Ben Silverman executive producing. Universal Television will produce. Brand and Falsey co-created the original series. The duo also co-created the medical drama “St. Elsewhere” as well as shows like “A Year in the Life,” “Going to Extremes,” and “I’ll Fly Away.”

Northern Exposure” ran for six seasons and over 100 episodes on CBS between 1990 and 1995. In addition to Morrow and Corbett, the series starred Barry Corbin, Janine Turner, John Cullum, Darren E. Burrows, Cynthia Geary, Elaine Miles, and Peg Phillips. It picked up 39 Emmy Award nominations over the course of its run, ultimately winning seven. That includes a win for best drama series and best writing for a drama series in 1992.

Brand is repped by UTA. Morrow is repped by Gersh and Magnolia Entertainment. Corbett is repped by Gersh and Lovett Management.

Should the project move forward, it would be the latest in a string of broadcast TV revivals in recent years. CBS currently airs the revival of “Murphy Brown,” while ABC infamously revived “Roseanne” last season, only to cancel it and then bring it back again as “The Conners.” ABC is also currently developing a continuation of “NYPD Blue.”

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More TV

  • Northern Exposure

    'Northern Exposure' Revival in Development at CBS

    A revival of “Northern Exposure” is currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones. Morrow will […]

  • Chris Williams Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How Pocket.watch Disrupted the Holiday Toy Biz

    A revival of “Northern Exposure” is currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones. Morrow will […]

  • Mark burnett Roma Downey

    Mark Burnett, Roma Downey Recall Their Terrifying Malibu Evacuation

    A revival of “Northern Exposure” is currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones. Morrow will […]

  • Channing Dungey's ABC Exit Is a

    Why Channing Dungey's Exit From ABC Is a Sign of the Times

    A revival of “Northern Exposure” is currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones. Morrow will […]

  • "Get Ready" -- One last mystery

    'Salvation' Canceled at CBS After Two Seasons

    A revival of “Northern Exposure” is currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones. Morrow will […]

  • Amazon Ceo Jeff Bezos Walks on

    Amazon Among Bidders for Fox Regional Sports Networks (Report)

    A revival of “Northern Exposure” is currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones. Morrow will […]

  • Top Swedish Actresses Join Forces on

    Top Swedish Actresses Join Forces on Thriller Series 'Honour' (EXCLUSIVE)

    A revival of “Northern Exposure” is currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones. Morrow will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad