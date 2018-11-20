‘Northern Exposure’ Revival in Development at CBS

A revival of “Northern Exposure” is currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned.

Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones.

Morrow will also executive produce in addition to starring. Fellow original series star John Corbett is attached as a producer, though he is not set to appear in the revival at this time.

Josh Brand will write and executive produce, with Morrow, John Falsey, and Ben Silverman executive producing. Universal Television will produce. Brand and Falsey co-created the original series. The duo also co-created the medical drama “St. Elsewhere” as well as shows like “A Year in the Life,” “Going to Extremes,” and “I’ll Fly Away.”

“Northern Exposure” ran for six seasons and over 100 episodes on CBS between 1990 and 1995. In addition to Morrow and Corbett, the series starred Barry Corbin, Janine Turner, John Cullum, Darren E. Burrows, Cynthia Geary, Elaine Miles, and Peg Phillips. It picked up 39 Emmy Award nominations over the course of its run, ultimately winning seven. That includes a win for best drama series and best writing for a drama series in 1992.

Brand is repped by UTA. Morrow is repped by Gersh and Magnolia Entertainment. Corbett is repped by Gersh and Lovett Management.

Should the project move forward, it would be the latest in a string of broadcast TV revivals in recent years. CBS currently airs the revival of “Murphy Brown,” while ABC infamously revived “Roseanne” last season, only to cancel it and then bring it back again as “The Conners.” ABC is also currently developing a continuation of “NYPD Blue.”