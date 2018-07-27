Norman Lear Signs Sony Pictures TV Deal

Daniel Holloway

Norman Lear has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television. The two-year agreement includes the rights to re-imagine classic series from Lear’s library, including “All In The Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times,” “Maude” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.”

Lear currently serves as executive producer alongside business partner Brent Miller on Netflix’s “One Day at a Time,” a reboot of his classic ’80s comedy with original scripts coming from the show’s writing staff and showrunners Gloria Calderon-Kellett and Mike Royce. The multi-camera comedy is currently in production on its third season. The series stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Brent and Norman. Norman is an icon in our industry and it’s a dream come true to be working with him. We’re excited to create more magic with Norman and Brent,” said Sony Pictures Television president Jeff Frost and co-presidents, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter.

Sony holds the rights to most of Lear’s TV library through Columbia Pictures’ 1985 acquisition of the producer’s Embassy Communications.

Lear, who turned 96 on Friday, added, ““I couldn’t be prouder and more excited about joining Sony Pictures Television, who has the guts to go with a kid.”

