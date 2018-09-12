‘The Tonight Show’ Cancels Norm Macdonald Appearance After Comedian’s #MeToo Comment

Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif2017 KAABOO Del Mar - Day 2, San Diego, USA - 16 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Norm Macdonald’s appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was hastily canceled Tuesday after comedian stirred controversy with remarks about the #MeToo movement and the treatment of Louis C.K., Chris Hardwick and Roseanne in recent scandals.

“Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, ‘The Tonight Show’ has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast,” NBC said in a statement.

