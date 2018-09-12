Norm Macdonald Clarifies #MeToo Comments on Howard Stern

Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif2017 KAABOO Del Mar - Day 2, San Diego, USA - 16 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Norm Macdonald told Howard Stern that he was “confused” during his interview with the Hollywood Reporter in which he said things like he was “happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit.”

Macdonald appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday morning to defend his comments about #MeToo, Roseanne Barr, and Louis C.K. Claiming he is a “f–ing dumb guy,” Macdonald said he wished he never did a “print interview” and said he became confused by the outlet asking “a whole bunch of things at the same time.”

During his interview with THR, the comedian said very few people have gone through what Barr and C.K. went through, “losing everything in a day.”

“You’d have to have Down syndrome” to not feel sorry for the victims, Macdonald told Stern. “#MeToo is what’d you want for your daughters and you want that to be the future world, of course.”

Macdonald has been doing damage control ahead of the premiere of his Netflix show, “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.” He was scheduled to make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” but it was announced shortly before the show aired on the east coast that his appearance had been cancelled.

