Nne Ebong Exits as ABC Studios’ Head of Drama Development

Nne Ebong is exiting her role as the senior vice president of drama development at ABC Studios, Variety has learned.

There is no official word on where Ebong will land after her exit, but sources say that she could be joining former ABC Entertainment head Paul Lee at his independent studio, wiip, which is supported by CAA.

Ebong has been in her current role with the studio since 2013. She first joined the studio in 2006 as director of current programming. She became vice president of drama development in 2008 before taking over drama development as senior vice president following the departure of Michael McDonald. During her tenure at ABC, Ebong has worked on shows like “Lost,” “Brothers & Sisters” “The Ghost Whisperer,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Agents of SHIELD,” “Designated Survivor,” and “Once Upon a Time” among many others.

Prior to ABC Studios, Ebong headed up series development at Shaun Cassidy Productions, during which time she served as a producer on the ABC series “Invasion.” She also worked as a creative executive at Universal Cable Productions, which was known as USA Cable Entertainment at the time. She also sold a pitch for a feature film to Fox 2000 while she was still a student at the University of Southern California.