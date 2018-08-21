Nne Ebong Exits as ABC Studios’ Head of Drama Development

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nne Ebong
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nne Ebong is exiting her role as the senior vice president of drama development at ABC StudiosVariety has learned.

There is no official word on where Ebong will land after her exit, but sources say that she could be joining former ABC Entertainment head Paul Lee at his independent studio, wiip, which is supported by CAA.

Ebong has been in her current role with the studio since 2013. She first joined the studio in 2006 as director of current programming. She became vice president of drama development in 2008 before taking over drama development as senior vice president following the departure of Michael McDonald. During her tenure at ABC, Ebong has worked on shows like “Lost,” “Brothers & Sisters” “The Ghost Whisperer,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Agents of SHIELD,” “Designated Survivor,” and “Once Upon a Time” among many others.

Prior to ABC Studios, Ebong headed up series development at Shaun Cassidy Productions, during which time she served as a producer on the ABC series “Invasion.” She also worked as a creative executive at Universal Cable Productions, which was known as USA Cable Entertainment at the time. She also sold a pitch for a feature film to Fox 2000 while she was still a student at the University of Southern California.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • Craig Zadan dead

    Craig Zadan, Prolific Stage, TV, and Film Producer, Dies at 69

    Nne Ebong is exiting her role as the senior vice president of drama development at ABC Studios, Variety has learned. There is no official word on where Ebong will land after her exit, but sources say that she could be joining former ABC Entertainment head Paul Lee at his independent studio, wiip, which is supported by […]

  • Streamers Prep Pre-Emmys Series Dump

    Streamers Slate Series Dump Ahead of Emmy Awards

    Nne Ebong is exiting her role as the senior vice president of drama development at ABC Studios, Variety has learned. There is no official word on where Ebong will land after her exit, but sources say that she could be joining former ABC Entertainment head Paul Lee at his independent studio, wiip, which is supported by […]

  • Nne Ebong

    Nne Ebong Exits as ABC Studios' Head of Drama Development

    Nne Ebong is exiting her role as the senior vice president of drama development at ABC Studios, Variety has learned. There is no official word on where Ebong will land after her exit, but sources say that she could be joining former ABC Entertainment head Paul Lee at his independent studio, wiip, which is supported by […]

  • Brendan FraserA&E Network Upfront, New York,

    'Doom Patrol' Series Adds Brendan Fraser

    Nne Ebong is exiting her role as the senior vice president of drama development at ABC Studios, Variety has learned. There is no official word on where Ebong will land after her exit, but sources say that she could be joining former ABC Entertainment head Paul Lee at his independent studio, wiip, which is supported by […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Accuses Companies of Commercial Contract

    SAG-AFTRA Accuses Four Companies of Commercial Contract Violations

    Nne Ebong is exiting her role as the senior vice president of drama development at ABC Studios, Variety has learned. There is no official word on where Ebong will land after her exit, but sources say that she could be joining former ABC Entertainment head Paul Lee at his independent studio, wiip, which is supported by […]

  • The End of the F***ing World

    'The End of the F***ing World' Renewed for Second Season

    Nne Ebong is exiting her role as the senior vice president of drama development at ABC Studios, Variety has learned. There is no official word on where Ebong will land after her exit, but sources say that she could be joining former ABC Entertainment head Paul Lee at his independent studio, wiip, which is supported by […]

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis

    TV News Roundup: The CW Sets 'Flash,' 'Arrow' 'Supergirl' Crossover Date

    Nne Ebong is exiting her role as the senior vice president of drama development at ABC Studios, Variety has learned. There is no official word on where Ebong will land after her exit, but sources say that she could be joining former ABC Entertainment head Paul Lee at his independent studio, wiip, which is supported by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad