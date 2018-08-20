TNT Orders Late-Night Series Pilot From Niecy Nash

TNT is expanding its relationship with “Claws” star Niecy Nash.

The cabler has ordered a pilot for a late-night series that Nash will host and executive produce. Currently titled “Naked with Niecy Nash,” the series would see Nash offer advice on love, sex, romance and relationships with everyday people.

Sue Murphy, who served as an executive producer and writer on the Netflix talk show “Chelsea” and as an executive producer on E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” will serve as an executive producer and showrunner on the pilot.

Should the project get ordered to series, it would mark the first late-night series in TNT’s history. Nash would also be one of only two female late-night hosts on network TV, with the other being Samantha Bee, who hosts “Full Frontal” on fellow Turner network TBS.

“I’m so excited to add my voice to the late-night landscape,” said Nash. “Love is the thing we were created for but it’s also the place we struggle the most… until now! This is going to be a fun and sexy ride! TNT is the perfect partner for me in this endeavor! Adding an experienced and amazing executive producer and showrunner like Sue Murphy to this mix was the cherry on top.”

Nash currently stars on the TNT dramedy “Claws,” which was renewed for a third season back in July. She was also recently cast in Ava DuVernay’s upcoming “Central Park Five” series at Netflix. Her other notable acting credits include “Reno 911,” “Scream Queens,” “The Soul Man,” and “Getting On.” She previously hosted the talk show “Let’s Talk About Love,” which aired on Yahoo, and the unscripted Style Network series “Clean House.” She is repped by WME, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Niecy’s award-nominated work in our hit series, ‘Claws,’ doesn’t even begin to cover the range of talent she can bring to television,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming at TNT. “Her improvisational skills, laugh-out-loud sense of humor, honesty, and thoughtfulness about the subjects of love and relationships made her book, ‘It’s Hard to Fight Naked,’ a best-seller, and make Sue Murphy and Niecy Nash the perfect team to bring this type of playful show to TNT. Despite the title, Niecy will be doing the pilot fully-clothed.”

“Naked with Niecy Nash” is a co-production between Turner’s Studio T and Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series is also produced by Nash’s production company, Chocolate Chick.