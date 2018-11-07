You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Susanne Bier to Direct Nicole Kidman HBO Series ‘The Undoing’

Danish Director Susanne Bier Arrives on the Red Carpet at the European Film Awards in Wroclaw Poland 10 December 2016 the Awards Are Presented Annually by the European Film Academy to Recognize Excellence in European Cinema Poland WroclawPoland European Film Awards - Dec 2016Danish director Susanne Bier arrives on the red carpet at the European Film Awards in Wroclaw, Poland, 10 December 2016. The awards are presented annually by the European Film Academy to recognize excellence in European cinema.
CREDIT: Jacek Turczyk/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Emmy-winning director Susanne Bier has signed on to helm the upcoming HBO series “The Undoing.”

Bier will direct all six episodes of the series, which is based on the book “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelit, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The series stars and is executive produced by Nicole Kidman.

Bier won the Emmy for best directing for a limited series for AMC’s “The Night Manager,” with Bier having directed all six episodes of that series as well. Her film credits include critically-acclaimed works like “A Second Chance,” “Love Is All You Need,” “In A Better World,” “Things We Lost In The Fire,” “After The Wedding,” “Brothers,” “Once in A Lifetime,” and the upcoming “Bird Box.” She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Tyerman.

In “The Undoing,” Grace Sachs (Kidman) is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist, has a devoted husband and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Kidman is executive producing under her Blossom Films banner along with Blossom Films’ Per Saari. David E. Kelley will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer via David E. Kelley Productions. Bruna Papandrea will executive produce through Made Up Stories. Kidman, Kelley, Saari, and Papandrea also executive produce the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” with Kidman also starring. The second season of that series is due to launch on HBO next year.

