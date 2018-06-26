Nickelodeon Brings ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ to Comic-Con

Nickelodeon will present panels for “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Invader Zim” at Comic-Con this summer in San Diego.

The “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” panel will take place Thursday, July 19 in room 6A at the San Diego Convention Center. Featured on the panel for the new series will be the show’s voice cast — Omar Miller as Raph, Ben Schwartz as Leo, Josh Brener as Donnie, Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey, Kat Graham as April O’Neil, and Eric Bauza as Splinter. Also appearing will be co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward, and voice director Rob Paulsen.

The “Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus!” panel will take place, Friday, July 20 at 1 p.m. in room 6A. It will include original series creator Jhonen Vasquez, art director Jenny Goldberg, and voice actors Richard Horvitz (Zim), Rikki Simons (GIR), Wally Wingert (Almighty Tallest Red) and Kevin McDonald (Almighty Tallest Purple).

Nickelodeon will also include daily activities at its booth on the main Comic-Con floor, including photo opportunites for “Double Dare” and “Loud House.” Chris Young, senior vice president of Nickelodeon’s Entertainment Lab will participate in the panel “Hollywood & Emerging Tech — The Next Level of Entertainment” during the convention.