Nickelodeon Names Shauna Phelan Head of Live-Action Scripted Content

Nickelodeon has named Shauna Phelan as senior vice president of live-action scripted content, the kids’ network announced Monday.

Phelan joins Nickelodeon from Awesomeness, where she was formerly head of development and production, overseeing scripted and non-scripted series. In her new role, Phelan will oversee the development and production of all Nickelodeon scripted live-action content, as well as all live-action TV movies and specials. She will report to Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins.

“Shauna has an innate understanding of the youth audience and an eye for identifying great stories and characters and making them into generation-defining hits,” said Robbins. “We are excited to have Shauna bring her passion and creativity to Nickelodeon as we set the course for the brand’s next phase of innovation and success.”

In 2007, Phelan worked at Varsity Pictures alongside Robbins as his director of television development, where they developed the TV series “Blue Mountain State,” which ran for three seasons on Spike TV. They also developed “The Royals” for E!. In 2012, she became a key member of Robbins’ team that built and launched Awesomeness, where she launched and produced dozens of series and sketch comedy videos for their YouTube channel, including the long-form series “Side Effects” and “Runaways.” She also produced “Foursome,” YouTube Premium’s longest-running series to date. Phelan also oversaw Awesomeness’ Verizon go90’s deal where she produced the Daytime Emmy-winning “Zac & Mia,” social media thriller “T@gged,” digital series “Guidance” and the female-driven sketch show “Betch.”

Phelan’s additional credits include films “SMOSH: The Movie” and “Expelled,” “Richie Rich” and “Project Mc2” on Netflix, as well as “Supah Ninjas,” ‘Terry the Tomboy: The Movie,” and Awesomeness’ sketch comedy series on Nickelodeon. She began her career in features at Furst Films in 2002, working on “The Cooler” and “The Matador.” She also oversaw Furst Films’ first-look television deal with Lionsgate TV.