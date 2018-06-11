Nickelodeon Scoops ‘Barbapapa’ for International Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

Nickelodeon will bring “Barbapapa” to young viewers around the world after sealing an international deal for the new adaptation of the classic 1970s kids picture-book series for its Nick Jr. channel.

“Barbapapa” dates back to the 1970s when French-American couple Anette Tyson and Talus Taylor created the property. A subsequent toon series was popular internationally, airing in over 40 countries. Japanese producer Kodansha the made a second series in the late 1970s and a third in 1999.

Nick has now stepped up and acquired a new upcoming adaptation, which will be produced by French animation house Normaal. The preschool series was commissioned by France’s largest commercial broadcaster TF1 for its Tfou kids service and announced at Annecy/MIFA 2017. It delivers in 2019.

The blob-shaped Barbapapa family, who can morph into other forms but retain their original colors, will come to life in a 52x11mins 2D series. It will be written and brought to life by Alice Taylor and Thomas Taylor.

Viacom-owned Nick has the show for a raft of territories including the U.K., Germany, and the Benelux and Scandinavia regions. It also has the pay-TV rights for France. Elsewhere it has the show for Africa, Australasia, the Middle East, and several territories in Asia.

“Nickelodeon has a successful track record of supporting beloved IP and finding new audiences for it around the world,” said Layla Lewis, SVP, global acquisitions and Content Partnerships for Nickelodeon. “We’re thrilled to partner with Normaal to introduce the long-awaited new ‘Barbapapa’ series to preschoolers.”