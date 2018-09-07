TV Ratings: NFL 2018 Season Opener Drops 8 Percent in Early Numbers

The first official game of the 2018 NFL season came in lower than 2017’s opener in the early ratings.

Thursday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC drew a 13.4 rating in metered market households. That is off approximately 8% from the 14.6 delivered by last year’s opener. In addition to the continuing trend of ratings erosion, the game no doubt suffered due to a weather delay that pushed kickoff time past 9 p.m. ET. The game did not conclude until after midnight.

In the fast national ratings, which are not time zone adjusted, the game is at a 6.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 19 million viewers. However, due to the nature of live sports, those numbers will be subject to revision later today.

Little else aired on broadcast against the NFL. “Big Brother” (1.4, 5.2 million) ticked up in viewers from last week on CBS. On ABC, “Match Game” (0.6, 3.3 million) was up in the demo and “Take Two” (0.4, 2.4 million) was even.

