New Year’s Eve Programming Roundup: Ring in 2019 with Andy Cohen, Steve Harvey and More

After the crazy year that was 2018, many may feel that 2019 can’t quite come fast enough. Thankfully a number of television networks are putting together special programming to count down to the new year, featuring fun, larger-than-life personalities such as Andy Cohen and Steve Harvey.

Here, Variety has compiled the entertainment offerings, from CNN to Fox, for what to watch during your New Year’s Eve celebration.

Monday, Dec. 31

“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” 8 p.m. on CNN For the second year, Cooper and Cohen will co-host live from New York City’s Time Square. At 12:30 a.m., Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon will count down from New Orleans as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” 8 p.m. on ABC Seacrest is hosting this 42nd annual New Years celebration that will feature more than five hours of musical performances and reports on New Years celebrations around the world. Joining Seacrest will be actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy.

“Fox’s New Year Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Time’s Square,” 8 – 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. – 12: 30 a.m. on Fox Harvey will once again host the special with Maria Menounos. The celebration will feature musical performances by Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, and Why Don’t We. Additionally, the event will include cameo appearances by Ken Jeong (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), and “Fox NFL Sunday” commentators Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson. Additional performers and celebrity guests to be announced.