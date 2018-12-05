×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Year’s Eve Programming Roundup: Ring in 2019 with Andy Cohen, Steve Harvey and More

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steve Harvey TCA
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

After the crazy year that was 2018, many may feel that 2019 can’t quite come fast enough. Thankfully a number of television networks are putting together special programming to count down to the new year, featuring fun, larger-than-life personalities such as Andy Cohen and Steve Harvey.

Here, Variety has compiled the entertainment offerings, from CNN to Fox, for what to watch during your New Year’s Eve celebration.

Monday, Dec. 31 

“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” 8 p.m. on CNN For the second year, Cooper and Cohen will co-host live from New York City’s Time Square. At 12:30 a.m., Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon will count down from New Orleans as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” 8 p.m. on ABC Seacrest is hosting this 42nd annual New Years celebration that will feature more than five hours of musical performances and reports on New Years celebrations around the world. Joining Seacrest will be actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy.

“Fox’s New Year Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Time’s Square,” 8 – 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. – 12: 30 a.m. on Fox Harvey will once again host the special with Maria Menounos. The celebration will feature musical performances by Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, and Why Don’t We. Additionally, the event will include cameo appearances by Ken Jeong (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), and “Fox NFL Sunday” commentators Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson. Additional performers and celebrity guests to be announced.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More TV

  • Steve Harvey TCA

    New Year's Eve Programming Roundup: Ring in 2019 with Andy Cohen, Steve Harvey and More

    After the crazy year that was 2018, many may feel that 2019 can’t quite come fast enough. Thankfully a number of television networks are putting together special programming to count down to the new year, featuring fun, larger-than-life personalities such as Andy Cohen and Steve Harvey. Here, Variety has compiled the entertainment offerings, from CNN to […]

  • TV News Roundup: "American Gods" Season

    TV News Roundup: 'American Gods' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

    After the crazy year that was 2018, many may feel that 2019 can’t quite come fast enough. Thankfully a number of television networks are putting together special programming to count down to the new year, featuring fun, larger-than-life personalities such as Andy Cohen and Steve Harvey. Here, Variety has compiled the entertainment offerings, from CNN to […]

  • 'Judge Judy' Wins November Sweeps by

    'Judge Judy' Wins November Sweeps by Widest Margin Ever

    After the crazy year that was 2018, many may feel that 2019 can’t quite come fast enough. Thankfully a number of television networks are putting together special programming to count down to the new year, featuring fun, larger-than-life personalities such as Andy Cohen and Steve Harvey. Here, Variety has compiled the entertainment offerings, from CNN to […]

  • '60 Minutes' Insiders Could Get Nod

    ‘60 Minutes’ Insiders Could Get Nod to Lead Show (EXCLUSIVE)

    After the crazy year that was 2018, many may feel that 2019 can’t quite come fast enough. Thankfully a number of television networks are putting together special programming to count down to the new year, featuring fun, larger-than-life personalities such as Andy Cohen and Steve Harvey. Here, Variety has compiled the entertainment offerings, from CNN to […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Free to Work for Other News Outlets After NBC Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

    After the crazy year that was 2018, many may feel that 2019 can’t quite come fast enough. Thankfully a number of television networks are putting together special programming to count down to the new year, featuring fun, larger-than-life personalities such as Andy Cohen and Steve Harvey. Here, Variety has compiled the entertainment offerings, from CNN to […]

  • Sandra Oh Andy Samberg

    Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to Host 76th Golden Globe Awards

    After the crazy year that was 2018, many may feel that 2019 can’t quite come fast enough. Thankfully a number of television networks are putting together special programming to count down to the new year, featuring fun, larger-than-life personalities such as Andy Cohen and Steve Harvey. Here, Variety has compiled the entertainment offerings, from CNN to […]

  • Tom Fontana

    'Oz' Creator Tom Fontana to Be Honored by Writers Guild of America East

    After the crazy year that was 2018, many may feel that 2019 can’t quite come fast enough. Thankfully a number of television networks are putting together special programming to count down to the new year, featuring fun, larger-than-life personalities such as Andy Cohen and Steve Harvey. Here, Variety has compiled the entertainment offerings, from CNN to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad