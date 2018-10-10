New Trailer Shows Desiree Akhavan as a Bisexual in London in Channel 4 and Hulu Comedy Drama

Desiree Akhavan can be seen as Leila, a New Yorker in London trying to get to grips with her sexuality and life in the English capital, in a new extended trailer for “The Bisexual.” Akhavan directed and stars in the comedy, which bows on Channel 4 in the U.K. on Wednesday and will launch on Hulu in the U.S. later this year.

The “Appropriate Behaviour” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” indie filmmaker also co-wrote the series, with longtime collaborator Cecilia Frugiuele.

Channel 4 has been airing a short trailer, but in the full promo Leila can be seen struggling with her newfound bisexuality. “It’s tacky, it’s gauche, it makes you seem disingenuous, like your genitals have no allegiance,” she tells Gabe (Brian Gleeson), her new flatmate and wingman.

The show also stars Maxine Peake as Leila’s ex and business partner, Sadie, who can be seen in the trailer making an awkward trip to the gynecologist. Peake (“Peterloo”) paid tribute to Akhavan when the series was announced. “Desiree is a really fresh, original and exciting voice and dead cool to boot,” she said. The series is “fun, heart-breaking and thought-provoking and I get to ride a scooter, what’s not to like,” she added.

“The Bisexual” is produced by U.K. indie Hootenanny, part of Jane Featherstone’s Sister Pictures. Naomi de Pear exec produces. Channel 4 will release the full promo on Wednesday, ahead of the series launch in its 10pm slot. Take a first look below.