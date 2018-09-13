Julia Roberts Featured in New Trailer for Amazon’s ‘Homecoming’

Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “Homecoming.”

Starring Julia Roberts, the show follows case worker turned waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war. “Race” actor Stephen James costars in the series, which was created and directed by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail.

The new trailer, which jumps between Heidi’s time at the facility and her life afterwards, reveals a dark, hospital-like setting, complete with a flurry of anxious interviews, fast paced walking and geometric shots. The camera work is also telling, switching between widescreen and vertical shots that seemingly accompany shifts in Heidi’s own mental state.

Other cast members include Bobby Cannavale (“The Station Agent”), Shea Wigham (“Take Shelter”), Jeremy Allen White (“Shameless”), Alex Karpovsky (“Girls”) and Dermot Mulroney (“My Best Friend’s Wedding”).

Podcast creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg (“All is Lost”) based the series off of their popular podcast of the same name, which spanned 12 episodes over two seasons. The podcast follows a similar story; however, it uses audio from phone calls, recorded therapy sessions and overheard conversations to establish its plot.

“Homecoming” is set to premiere Nov. 2 on Amazon Video.

Watch the trailer here: