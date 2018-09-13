Julia Roberts Featured in New Trailer for Amazon’s ‘Homecoming’

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Homecoming Amazon Studios
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “Homecoming.”

Starring Julia Roberts, the show follows case worker turned waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war. “Race” actor Stephen James costars in the series, which was created and directed by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail.

The new trailer, which jumps between Heidi’s time at the facility and her life afterwards, reveals a dark, hospital-like setting, complete with a flurry of anxious interviews, fast paced walking and geometric shots. The camera work is also telling, switching between widescreen and vertical shots that seemingly accompany shifts in Heidi’s own mental state.

Other cast members include Bobby Cannavale (“The Station Agent”), Shea Wigham (“Take Shelter”), Jeremy Allen White (“Shameless”), Alex Karpovsky (“Girls”) and Dermot Mulroney (“My Best Friend’s Wedding”).

Podcast creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg (“All is Lost”) based the series off of their popular podcast of the same name, which spanned 12 episodes over two seasons. The podcast follows a similar story; however, it uses audio from phone calls, recorded therapy sessions and overheard conversations to establish its plot.

Homecoming” is set to premiere Nov. 2 on Amazon Video.

Watch the trailer here:

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • Homecoming Amazon Studios

    Julia Roberts Featured in New Trailer for Amazon's 'Homecoming'

    Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “Homecoming.” Starring Julia Roberts, the show follows case worker turned waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war. “Race” actor Stephen James costars in the series, which was created […]

  • CNBC

    Nik Deogun to Depart CNBC; Satpal Brainch to Oversee Business News Operations

    Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “Homecoming.” Starring Julia Roberts, the show follows case worker turned waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war. “Race” actor Stephen James costars in the series, which was created […]

  • John Legend

    John Legend Joins 'The Voice' Season 16 as Coach

    Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “Homecoming.” Starring Julia Roberts, the show follows case worker turned waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war. “Race” actor Stephen James costars in the series, which was created […]

  • Natascha McElhone and LisaGay Hamilton The

    'The First' Team on Telling the Human Story Behind Mission to Mars

    Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “Homecoming.” Starring Julia Roberts, the show follows case worker turned waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war. “Race” actor Stephen James costars in the series, which was created […]

  • Emma Stone Billy on the Street

    'Billy on the Street' Returns by Shaming Emma Stone for Not Being on Instagram

    Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “Homecoming.” Starring Julia Roberts, the show follows case worker turned waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war. “Race” actor Stephen James costars in the series, which was created […]

  • Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

    Cardi B-Nicki Minaj Fight Was ‘Disheartening,’ Says ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Executive Producer

    Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “Homecoming.” Starring Julia Roberts, the show follows case worker turned waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war. “Race” actor Stephen James costars in the series, which was created […]

  • Zachary Quinto Ashleigh Cummings

    Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings to Lead AMC Series 'NOS4A2'

    Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “Homecoming.” Starring Julia Roberts, the show follows case worker turned waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war. “Race” actor Stephen James costars in the series, which was created […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad