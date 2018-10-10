‘New Amsterdam’ Picked Up for Full Season at NBC

Freshman medical drama “New Amsterdam” has been picked up for a full season at NBC after airing just three episodes.

The broadcaster has ordered an additional 9 episodes of the series, bringing its Season 1 episode count to 22. It is the first freshman show this season to receive a full season pick up. It stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

The show is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir, “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital,” and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital. Eggold stars as Dr. Max Goodwin, the newest medical director at one of America’s oldest hospitals who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

David Schulner serves as writer and executive producer. Kate Dennis directs and executive produced the pilot. Peter Horton also executive produces. Manheimer produces. “New Amsterdam” is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

“It’s thrilling to come out of the gate this season with a series that has resonated so well with audiences,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment. “The show hits the sweet spot of the NBC brand – positivity, emotion and incredible storytelling. A huge thank you to our fantastic cast, executive producers, Universal Television and everyone who has worked so hard in getting the show off to such a terrific start.”

The show has averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. It is the number two new series this fall behind only NBC’s “Manifest.”