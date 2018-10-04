Netflix Releases ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Trailer at New York Comic-Con

“Daredevil is our true public enemy,” says Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the Season 3 trailer for Netflix’s “Daredevil.”

Fresh out of prison in the new season, Fisk claims that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is New York City’s true villain. Matt Murdock must choose whether to keep hiding from the world, or accept his destiny as his alter-ego, the hero Daredevil, and fight back against Fisk.

The trailer kicked off New York Comic-Con today, marking the return of the show after nearly two-and-a-half years. The series focuses on Murdock, a blind lawyer by day who fights crime as the masked vigilante Daredevil by night. He was last seen in Netflix’s 2017 “The Defenders” crossover series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also featured the characters Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. In its last episode, an explosion at Midland Circle left Murdock barely alive, waking up in a room with a nun by his side.

The trailer hints at a much heavier season, with Daredevil not in his signature red suit, but in a black outfit that reflects the character’s new ethos: “Darkness only responds to darkness.”

The series, based on the comic characters by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, stars Cox, D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Joanne Whalley, Wilson Bethel and Jay Ali. Erik Oleson serves as showrunner.

“Daredevil” Season 3 launches Oct. 19 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: