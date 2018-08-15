Netflix’s ‘Anne With an E’ Renewed for Season 3

Netflix and CBC have renewed “Anne With an E” for a third season.

The series, inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s novel “Anne of Green Gables,” is executive produced by Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier. It is expected to premiere on Netflix and CBC next year.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce a third season of Anne with an E before season two premieres in Canada,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming, CBC. “Anne with an E delivered a rich first season, drawing in both new and existing fans to the world of Avonlea. We have no doubt that Canadians will continue to fall in love with this beautiful and heartwarming series for seasons to come.”

“Through the storytelling of Anne with an E, the classic Canadian tale has transcended borders and found fans across our global membership,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content for Netflix. “We are excited to continue our partnership with CBC and Northwood and bring the series back for a third season.”

”Our beloved Anne will be 16 years old when we return to this season full of romantic complications, bold adventures and dramatic discoveries,” said Walley-Beckett, dhowrunner. “I will explore important, contemporary themes that I hope will continue to resonate with, and inspire and uplift, our audience.”

“We’re super thrilled that this series has resonated in 190 countries,” said de Pencier. “I’m also very proud that we make our show in Canada with a wonderfully talented group of artists – led by the brilliant Moira Walley-Beckett. The character of Anne gives people permission to be themselves because she is so resoundingly herself. There are so many walls being built and so much fear growing in the world right now and Anne offers us a reminder that it’s okay to stay positive, be kind, and to dream, no matter how tough life gets – which is inspiration we all need.”