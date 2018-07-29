Netflix Orders ‘White Lines’ from ‘La Casa de Papel’ Writer

Danielle Turchiano

Spanish producers Alex Pina (L), Esther Martinez Lobato (C) and Spanish actor Pedro Alonso (R) pose on the red carpet while arriving for the closing ceremony of the 58th Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 19 June 2018. The event will take place from 15 to 19 June.58th Monte Carlo Television Festival, Monaco - 19 Jun 2018
CREDIT: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shu

Netflix has ordered “White Lines,” a new series from the producers of “The Crown” and “La Casa de Papel,” the streamer announced at its Television Critics Assn. press tour session Sunday.

The drama centers on the investigation into a legendary Manchester DJ’s disappearance from Ibiza. Two decades after he mysteriously disappeared from the Spanish island, his body is discovered, which leads his sister to travel there to find out what happened to him. In her search, she will be lead through a “thrilling world” of dance music, super yachts, lies and cover-ups — all which force her to “confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.”

“La Casa de Papel’s” Alex Pina will write and serve as showrunner, with Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff executive producing for Left Bank. Pina and Cristina Lopez will executive produce for Vancouver Media.

The announcement of “White Lines” comes just days after the streamer ordered an adaptation of “Daybreak,” and a few weeks after it greenlit a small screen version of “The Letter of the King” and picked up Josh Safran’s romantic musical drama “Mixtape.”

