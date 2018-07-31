What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2018

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
CREDIT: Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films.

Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while “Like Father,” starring Kristen Bell and Seth Rogen, and “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society,” starring Lily James, are some of Netflix’s new films set to launch. Additionally, August will introduce various original freshman series, including Debby Ryan’s controversial black comedy “Insatiable.”

The final month of summer will also bring a wealth of acquisitions to the site in the form of popular films, franchises, and TV shows. Inaugural titles in the “Lord of the Rings” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” franchises are a couple of the incoming films, while the fifth season of The CW’s “The Originals,” the second season of NBC’s “The Good Place,” and more will roll in for TV.

See the full list of incoming titles below.

Aug. 1

Related

Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched (Netflix Original)
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Aug. 2

Emelie

Aug. 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)
Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)
Like Father (Netflix Film)
Marching Orders (Netflix Original)

Aug. 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)
On Children (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

Paid in Full

Aug. 9

Perdida (Netflix Film)
The Originals: Season 5

Aug. 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)
Afflicted (Netflix Original)
All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)
Insatiable (Netflix Original)
La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)
Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)
The Package (Netflix Film)
The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
Zion (Netflix Original)

Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug. 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job

Aug. 15

Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5

Aug. 16

Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here

Aug. 17

Disenchantment (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans (Netflix Original)
Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Stay Here (Netflix Original)
The Motive (Netflix Film)
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)
Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 21

Year One

Aug. 23

Deadwind (Netflix Original)
Follow This (Netflix Original)
Great News: Season 1

Aug. 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)
Ghoul (Netflix Original)
The After Party (Netflix Film)
The Innocents (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 28

The Good Place: Season 2

Aug. 29

Inequality for All

Aug. 31

Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)
The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)
Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Paradise PD (Netflix Original)
The Comedy Lineup: Part (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)
Undercover Law (Netflix Original)

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • The Lord of the Rings: The

    What's Coming to Netflix in August 2018

    Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films. “Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while […]

  • The Bleeding Edge

    Netflix 'The Bleeding Edge' Filmmakers Respond to Bayer Attack on Film

    Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films. “Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while […]

  • TV Time logo

    TV Time Launches Social-Analytics Tool to Break Down Fan Reaction to Shows

    Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films. “Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while […]

  • Assassination Nation Sundance

    Refinery29 Jumps Into Feature Films in Pact With Neon

    Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films. “Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while […]

  • Atom Tickets Targets Near-Death MoviePass With

    Atom Tickets Targets Near-Death MoviePass With 'Break Up' Sweepstakes

    Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films. “Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while […]

  • Sony Z9F_Netflix Lost in Space

    Sony Unveils Netflix-Optimized 4K Ultra HD TVs Designed to Deliver on Filmmakers’ Vision

    Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films. “Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while […]

  • Killjoys TV Show syfy

    Syfy Series 'Killjoys' First Three Seasons Streaming on VRV Under Exclusive Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films. “Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad