What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2018

Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films.

“Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while “Like Father,” starring Kristen Bell and Seth Rogen, and “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society,” starring Lily James, are some of Netflix’s new films set to launch. Additionally, August will introduce various original freshman series, including Debby Ryan’s controversial black comedy “Insatiable.”

The final month of summer will also bring a wealth of acquisitions to the site in the form of popular films, franchises, and TV shows. Inaugural titles in the “Lord of the Rings” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” franchises are a couple of the incoming films, while the fifth season of The CW’s “The Originals,” the second season of NBC’s “The Good Place,” and more will roll in for TV.

See the full list of incoming titles below.

Aug. 1



Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched (Netflix Original)

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Aug. 2



Emelie

Aug. 3



Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)

Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)

Like Father (Netflix Film)

Marching Orders (Netflix Original)

Aug. 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)

On Children (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

Paid in Full

Aug. 9

Perdida (Netflix Film)

The Originals: Season 5

Aug. 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)

Afflicted (Netflix Original)

All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)

Insatiable (Netflix Original)

La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)

Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)

The Package (Netflix Film)

The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Zion (Netflix Original)

Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug. 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

Aug. 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

Aug. 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 17

Disenchantment (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans (Netflix Original)

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Stay Here (Netflix Original)

The Motive (Netflix Film)

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)

Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 21

Year One

Aug. 23

Deadwind (Netflix Original)

Follow This (Netflix Original)

Great News: Season 1

Aug. 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)

Ghoul (Netflix Original)

The After Party (Netflix Film)

The Innocents (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 28

The Good Place: Season 2

Aug. 29

Inequality for All

Aug. 31

Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)

The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paradise PD (Netflix Original)

The Comedy Lineup: Part (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)

Undercover Law (Netflix Original)