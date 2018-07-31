What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2018

Netflix has big end-of-summer plans for original content. August 2018 will see the returns of eight original series from the streaming giant, as well as the premieres of several original films.
“Ozark,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and “The Investigator: A British Crime Story” are among the service’s shows slated to debut new seasons next month, while “Like Father,” starring Kristen Bell and Seth Rogen, and “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society,” starring Lily James, are some of Netflix’s new films set to launch. Additionally, August will introduce various original freshman series, including Debby Ryan’s controversial black comedy “Insatiable.”
The final month of summer will also bring a wealth of acquisitions to the site in the form of popular films, franchises, and TV shows. Inaugural titles in the “Lord of the Rings” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” franchises are a couple of the incoming films, while the fifth season of The CW’s “The Originals,” the second season of NBC’s “The Good Place,” and more will roll in for TV.
See the full list of incoming titles below.
Aug. 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched (Netflix Original)
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Aug. 2
Emelie
Aug. 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)
Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)
Like Father (Netflix Film)
Marching Orders (Netflix Original)
Aug. 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)
On Children (Netflix Original)
Aug. 5
Paid in Full
Aug. 9
Perdida (Netflix Film)
The Originals: Season 5
Aug. 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)
Afflicted (Netflix Original)
All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)
Insatiable (Netflix Original)
La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)
Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)
The Package (Netflix Film)
The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
Zion (Netflix Original)
Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Aug. 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
Aug. 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
Aug. 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 17
Disenchantment (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans (Netflix Original)
Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Stay Here (Netflix Original)
The Motive (Netflix Film)
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)
Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)
Aug. 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 21
Year One
Aug. 23
Deadwind (Netflix Original)
Follow This (Netflix Original)
Great News: Season 1
Aug. 24
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)
Ghoul (Netflix Original)
The After Party (Netflix Film)
The Innocents (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 28
The Good Place: Season 2
Aug. 29
Inequality for All
Aug. 31
Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)
The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)
Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Paradise PD (Netflix Original)
The Comedy Lineup: Part (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)
Undercover Law (Netflix Original)