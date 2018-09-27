Netflix Orders Romance Drama Series ‘Virgin River,’ ‘Sweet Magnolias’

Netflix has given series orders to two dramas based on popular romance-novel series.

“Virgin River” tells the story of Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home. The show is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr. There are now twenty books in the “Virgin River” series, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies.

Set to start production later this year, “Virgin River”is being produced for Netflix by Reel World Management and Roma Roth. Sue Tenney will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Roth and Chris Perry will also executive produce.

“Sweet Magnolias” centers on three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family. The show is based on the series of novels published by Harlequin imprint Mira Books and authored by Sherryl Woods, who will serve as an executive producer. Sheryl J. Anderson will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Dan Paulson will also exec produce through his Daniel L. Paulson Productions shingle.

Both shows have received 10-episode orders for their first seasons.