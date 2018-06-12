Netflix Orders Three New Unscipted Series, Including ‘The Fix’ Hosted by Jimmy Carr

Netflix is expanding its unscripted slate, with the streaming giant ordering three new unscripted shows.

The first of the new shows is titled “The Fix,” described as the first comedy show in the world with the stated ambition to solve the world’s biggest problems through comedy. In each episode, host Jimmy Carr along with permanent team captains Katherine Ryan and D.L. Hughley host guest comics and experts in taking one massive issue facing the world and attempting to solve it.

The series is produced by Embassy Row and will be executive produced by Michael Davies and Andrew Westwell. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

The next series is called “Westside.” It follows a group of ambitious and talented young musicians spanning multiple genres, coming together to create an original performance series at a Los Angeles nightclub. It follows the artists in their lives as they pursue their dreams to make it in the music business. The format will weave cinematic docu-series scenes with artistic music videos featuring original songs that underscore the storylines of the series.

The series is produced by Love Productions and Madwood Studios. Kevin Bartel, Richard McKerrow, Michael Flutie, Sun DeGraff, and Lara Spotts will executive produce, with James Carroll directing. Netflix has ordered eight episodes.

Finally, “Sugar Rush” is a baking competition that challenges bakers to create sweet treats that look beautiful and taste amazing, all while racing against the clock. The competition is judged by two world class pastry chefs: Candace Nelson (co-founder and executive pastry chef behind Sprinkles cupcakes and Pizzana in Los Angeles) and Adriano Zumbo, with Hunter March hosting.

The series is produced by Magical Elves and has received an eight episode order. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Candace Nelson, and Andrew Wallace will executive produce.