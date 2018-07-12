Netflix Orders ‘The Letter for the King,’ Series Based on Dutch Kids Classic

Netflix has greenlit “The Letter for the King,” a kids and family series based on the classic Dutch book of the same name.

Will Davies (“How to Train Your Dragon”) will adapt the novel for the SVOD service, alongside Paul Trijbits (“Saving Mr. Banks”). Filmwave, the London-based production company that Trijbits (pictured) owns with Christian Grass, is producing.

Tonke Dragt’s medieval adventure novel was first published in 1962. Combining elements of classic fairy tales and legend, it has since been published in 25 languages, sold over a million copies, and won numerous awards.

The book is set in a fantasy world and follows a teenage squire, Tiuri, who embarks on a perilous mission to deliver a secret letter to the ruler of the kingdom. The task takes him on an epic and dangerous adventure as the fate of the kingdom lies on his shoulders.

Netflix will launch the series across its global footprint, adding to its growing roster of kids and family originals. It is the first time a Dutch book will be adapted as an original for the streamer.

Filmwave acquired the rights to the property from Amsterdam-based publishing house Leopold. It will shoot the series in New Zealand. Production gets underway this fall.