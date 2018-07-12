Netflix Orders ‘The Letter for the King,’ Series Based on Dutch Kids Classic

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has greenlit “The Letter for the King,” a kids and family series based on the classic Dutch book of the same name.

Will Davies (“How to Train Your Dragon”) will adapt the novel for the SVOD service, alongside Paul Trijbits (“Saving Mr. Banks”). Filmwave, the London-based production company that Trijbits (pictured) owns with Christian Grass, is producing.

Tonke Dragt’s medieval adventure novel was first published in 1962. Combining elements of classic fairy tales and legend, it has since been published in 25 languages, sold over a million copies, and won numerous awards.

The book is set in a fantasy world and follows a teenage squire, Tiuri, who embarks on a perilous mission to deliver a secret letter to the ruler of the kingdom. The task takes him on an epic and dangerous adventure as the fate of the kingdom lies on his shoulders.

Netflix will launch the series across its global footprint, adding to its growing roster of kids and family originals. It is the first time a Dutch book will be adapted as an original for the streamer.

Filmwave acquired the rights to the property from Amsterdam-based publishing house Leopold. It will shoot the series in New Zealand. Production gets underway this fall.

More TV

  • Game of Thrones Sansa Sophie Turner

    'Game of Thrones,' Netflix Lead Emmy Nominees

    Netflix has greenlit “The Letter for the King,” a kids and family series based on the classic Dutch book of the same name. Will Davies (“How to Train Your Dragon”) will adapt the novel for the SVOD service, alongside Paul Trijbits (“Saving Mr. Banks”). Filmwave, the London-based production company that Trijbits (pictured) owns with Christian […]

  • Emmy Awards Placeholder

    Emmy Nominations Announced: Updating Live

    Netflix has greenlit “The Letter for the King,” a kids and family series based on the classic Dutch book of the same name. Will Davies (“How to Train Your Dragon”) will adapt the novel for the SVOD service, alongside Paul Trijbits (“Saving Mr. Banks”). Filmwave, the London-based production company that Trijbits (pictured) owns with Christian […]

  • Netflix Orders “The Letter for the

    Netflix Orders 'The Letter for the King,' Series Based on Dutch Kids Classic

    Netflix has greenlit “The Letter for the King,” a kids and family series based on the classic Dutch book of the same name. Will Davies (“How to Train Your Dragon”) will adapt the novel for the SVOD service, alongside Paul Trijbits (“Saving Mr. Banks”). Filmwave, the London-based production company that Trijbits (pictured) owns with Christian […]

  • Netflix Signs Exclusive Deal with ‘Casa

    Netflix Signs Global Exclusive Overall Deal with ‘La Casa de Papel’ Creator Alex Pina

    Netflix has greenlit “The Letter for the King,” a kids and family series based on the classic Dutch book of the same name. Will Davies (“How to Train Your Dragon”) will adapt the novel for the SVOD service, alongside Paul Trijbits (“Saving Mr. Banks”). Filmwave, the London-based production company that Trijbits (pictured) owns with Christian […]

  • Emmy Emmys Awards Placeholder

    How to Watch the Emmy Nominations Live Online

    Netflix has greenlit “The Letter for the King,” a kids and family series based on the classic Dutch book of the same name. Will Davies (“How to Train Your Dragon”) will adapt the novel for the SVOD service, alongside Paul Trijbits (“Saving Mr. Banks”). Filmwave, the London-based production company that Trijbits (pictured) owns with Christian […]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Orders up ‘Puerta 7,’ Third Argentine Original Series

    Netflix has greenlit “The Letter for the King,” a kids and family series based on the classic Dutch book of the same name. Will Davies (“How to Train Your Dragon”) will adapt the novel for the SVOD service, alongside Paul Trijbits (“Saving Mr. Banks”). Filmwave, the London-based production company that Trijbits (pictured) owns with Christian […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad