You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Books Star Chef Faceoff ‘The Final Table,’ Traveling Magic Show ‘Death by Magic’

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Magician Drummond Money-Coutts is seen performing at the Quintessentially Foundation's annual poker evening in association with Betfair at the Savoy Hotel on in London. The Quintessentially Foundation is the charitable arm of Quintessentially LifestyleQuintessentially Foundation Poker Evening in association with Betfair, London, United Kingdom
CREDIT: Jon Furniss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has booked “The Final Table,” a high-end cooking contest that pits 24 international star chefs against each other in creating dishes from around the world. The streaming giant has also lined up “Death by Magic,” featuring a British magician who travels the globe performing stunts that stymied – and  killed – other illusionists.

Unveiling sneak peeks of both shows at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Thursday, Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted programming, said “The Final Table” was distinguished by its starry complement of competing chefs, at least half of whom have a Michelin star. “We wanted to take a bold swing and sort of show in that space only what Netflix could really do,” Riegg said. “Just having that caliber of chef is something new.”

The contestants try their hand at haute-cuisine versions of national dishes such as Spanish paella, an American Thanksgiving dinner and a traditional English breakfast. The show is expected to drop later this year.

“Death by Magic” stars British magician Drummond Money-Coutts, whose mission is to uncover the “stories of magicians who died performing the most dangerous stunts ever attempted,” he says in the trailer. “I’ll be putting my life at risk as I attempt my own version of the stunts that cost magicians their lives.”

Related

The clip in Edinburgh showed Money-Coutts, who goes by the moniker DMC, wowing locals in distant lands with tricks such as transforming a figurine into a live frog but also frightening with stunts that see him set aflame or locked inside a trunk left on railroad tracks as a speeding train approaches. Riegg said the show encompassed more than just a collection of fancy illusions.

“There was a narrative to it,” Riegg said. “It was part storytelling, in terms of the history lessons, and allowing him to update [the other magicians’ tricks] and do his brand of magic.”

The streaming giant is basking in the smash success of the rebooted “Queer Eye” and the solid performance of “Nailed It!”, a baking contest for fumbling amateurs.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • Magician Drummond Money-Coutts is seen performing

    Netflix Books Star Chef Faceoff 'The Final Table,' Traveling Magic Show 'Death by Magic'

    Netflix has booked “The Final Table,” a high-end cooking contest that pits 24 international star chefs against each other in creating dishes from around the world. The streaming giant has also lined up “Death by Magic,” featuring a British magician who travels the globe performing stunts that stymied – and  killed – other illusionists. Unveiling […]

  • Comcast Extends Deadline for Shareholder Vote

    Comcast Extends Deadline for Shareholder Vote on Sky Bid

    Netflix has booked “The Final Table,” a high-end cooking contest that pits 24 international star chefs against each other in creating dishes from around the world. The streaming giant has also lined up “Death by Magic,” featuring a British magician who travels the globe performing stunts that stymied – and  killed – other illusionists. Unveiling […]

  • Janine Gibson Buzzfeed UK

    Twitter, BuzzFeed Team Up on New TV-Review Show "#What2Watch"

    Netflix has booked “The Final Table,” a high-end cooking contest that pits 24 international star chefs against each other in creating dishes from around the world. The streaming giant has also lined up “Death by Magic,” featuring a British magician who travels the globe performing stunts that stymied – and  killed – other illusionists. Unveiling […]

  • Jeremy Corbyn Brexit

    U.K. Opposition Leader Wants to 'Democratize' BBC, Make FAANGs Help Subsidize It

    Netflix has booked “The Final Table,” a high-end cooking contest that pits 24 international star chefs against each other in creating dishes from around the world. The streaming giant has also lined up “Death by Magic,” featuring a British magician who travels the globe performing stunts that stymied – and  killed – other illusionists. Unveiling […]

  • Jessica Alba poses for a portrait

    Jessica Alba's The Honest Company Signs With SAG-AFTRA

    Netflix has booked “The Final Table,” a high-end cooking contest that pits 24 international star chefs against each other in creating dishes from around the world. The streaming giant has also lined up “Death by Magic,” featuring a British magician who travels the globe performing stunts that stymied – and  killed – other illusionists. Unveiling […]

  • Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel

    Simon Cowell Humbled by Hollywood Star: 'Fame Is the Best Thing in the World'

    Netflix has booked “The Final Table,” a high-end cooking contest that pits 24 international star chefs against each other in creating dishes from around the world. The streaming giant has also lined up “Death by Magic,” featuring a British magician who travels the globe performing stunts that stymied – and  killed – other illusionists. Unveiling […]

  • Kim Dickens Women in TV Gala,

    TV News Roundup: Kim Dickens Joins Showtime Pilot 'Queen Fur'

    Netflix has booked “The Final Table,” a high-end cooking contest that pits 24 international star chefs against each other in creating dishes from around the world. The streaming giant has also lined up “Death by Magic,” featuring a British magician who travels the globe performing stunts that stymied – and  killed – other illusionists. Unveiling […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad