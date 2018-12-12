×
TV Roundup: Netflix Orders Ted Bundy Docu-Series

In today’s TV roundup, Netflix has ordered a docu-series on serial killer Ted Bundy and “Love, Gilda” sets a premiere date on CNN

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has obtained an exclusive clip of “Into the Okavango,” the upcoming National Geographic film. Premiering Dec. 14 on Nat Geo, the film, six years in the making, follows a group of explorers who encounter the adventure of a lifetime while trying to save the Okavango delta in Botswana.

GREENLIGHTS 

Netflix has ordered a docu-series on notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” will provide exclusive, never-before-heard interviews from the “Jack the Ripper of the United States,” himself. True crime director and producer Joe Berlinger will direct and executive produce. Justin Wilkes, Jon Doran and Jon Kamen will also executive produce, with Sara Enright producing. RadicalMedia will produce in association with Third Eye Motion Picture Company. The series will launch Jan. 24.

Fuse Media has greenlit “Sugar and Toys,” entering the scripted animation genre. The new half-hour adult comedy ten episode series features cartoons and social commentary, hosted by rapper and actor Kyle.

DATES

The Gilda Radner documentary, “Love, Gilda,” will have its television premiere on CNN Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT with limited commercials breaks, the network announced Tuesday. The comedienne was the first cast member hired for “Saturday Night Live” when it debuted in 1975.

Discovery Family Channel has announced the new 52 episode animated series for preschool viewers. “Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy,” premieres Sat., Jan. 5 at 9a/8c. Also, starting Sat., Dec. 29, viewers can watch a two-part pre-premiere on Discovery Family GO.

TruTV has announced the return of “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” with season two premiering Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The ten episode season will feature Sedaris’ signature brand of comedy infused with decorating, cooking and crafting tips, along with a list of guest stars including Rose Byrne, Matthew Broderick, Justin Theroux, Susan Sarandon, Gillian Jacobs, Juliette Lewis, Ellie Kemper, Fred Armisen, Michael Shannon, Martha Plimpton, Jessica Walter, Campbell Scott, Billy Crudup, Bridget Everett, Julie Klausner, Paul W. Downs, Janeane Garofalo, Richard Kind, Thomas Lennon, David Krumholtz, Ana Gasteyer, Darrell Hammond, Jackie Hoffman, John Early, James Monroe Iglehart and Matt Malloy.

PROGRAMMING

USA has announced its annual “WWE Holiday Week.” Starting Dec. 17, WWE Superstars participate in “Monday Night Raw” then on Tuesday, “Smackdown Live.” On Wednesday, watch “New Day’s WWE 2018 Pancake Powered Year End Super Spectacular,” featuring John Cena. Thursday brings the two-hour special, “WWE Tribute to the Troops,” which includes an appearance by Jon Stewart to help honor and celebrate our servicemen and women. Closing out the week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s epic thriller “San Andreas” airs on Friday at 6/5c.

AWARDS

Acclaimed PBS investigative series “Frontline” has been honored the highest possible honor from Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards — the Gold Baton. Prior to this, the prestigious award for journalistic excellence hasn’t been given out in a decade.

Harry Shum Jr. has been named ambassador of the 25th Anniversary Screen Actors Guild Awards. Shum will participate in pre-show events, share his insider view on social media, and announce the film and television stunt ensembles honored for outstanding action performances.

RENEWALS

Fuse Media has renewed “T-Pain’s School of Business” for an eight-episode second season, “Complex x Fuse” for a thirteen-episode fourth season, and the series component of “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” for a 100 episode second season.

DEALS

Sonar Entertainment, an independent television studio and content distributor, announced its securing of a new production finance facility of $121 million, lead by MidCap Financial. Sonar currently has 17 series on-air and production, 21 projects set up at premier networks, a pipeline of more than 40 shows, and a library of 1,000 titles.

RATINGS
The CW’s “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow” got noticeable bumps in the Monday overnight numbers thanks to the “Elseworlds” crossover event. “Arrow” nabbed a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 2 million viewers, up around 50% in both measures from last week. “Legends of Tomorrow” followed with a 0.4 and 1.1 million, up nearly 30% in the demo and 20% in total viewers from last week.

