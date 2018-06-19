Netflix Strikes First Overall Deal in Europe, Pacts With ‘Dark’ Pair

Netflix has struck its first overall deal in Europe, teaming with Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the team behind hit German-language series “Dark.”

The pair will create new shows for Netflix that the streaming service will launch globally. “The promise of Netflix is entertainment transcending borders, where a hit show can come from anywhere in the world,” said Erik Barmack, VP of international originals for Netflix. “We’re tremendously happy to announce our overall deal that continues our collaboration with Bo and Jantje, whose invigorating work has engaged and thrilled audiences globally. We thank both for their trust and are beyond excited to support their vision and art as storytellers.”

Mystery drama “Dark” has been an international hit for Netflix. In March the streamer said that 90% of viewing of the scripted show came from outside of its native Germany. A second series of the semi-supernatural series was greenlit late last year.

Friese and Odar have worked together since the latter’s directing debut, “The Silence.” Their most recent feature film was “Who Am I – No System Is Safe” with Tom Schilling and Elyas M’Barek. Odar, who was included in the list of “Ten Directors to Watch” by Variety, made his Hollywood debut with “Sleepless,” starring Jamie Foxx.

In a statement, the duo said they were “thrilled and extremely happy to further expand our partnership with Netflix.” They added: “It is unlike any other opportunity in our career to experience how our stories and vision are understood and loved globally. We are excited to embark on our next journey with Netflix, keep pushing boundaries and challenging viewers with new ideas. We have plenty of surprises in store for them.”

Netflix is putting considerable weight behind its international push. It announced a raft of international originals at an event in Rome in April. Last week it confirmed plans to have a factual commissioner based in London.