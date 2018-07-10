Netflix Sets Global Stand Up Comedy Event Series Featuring Chris D’Elia, Nicole Byer

Chris D'Elia-Nicole Byer
Netflix is continuing its strong push into the stand up comedy space with a new comedy event series set to launch in 2019.

The streaming giant announced Tuesday that it will bring together 47 comedians from 13 regions around the world for the series. Each comedian will perform a half-hour stand-up special, some of which will be recorded at the upcoming Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, with sets also being taped in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany and The Netherlands. All episodes will be released at once.

The currently untitled project will feature comedians of different styles, genders, ethnicities, and languages, with all of the episodes to launch at once.

“Few things are better than discovering a new comedian you love,” said Lisa Nishimura, vice president of original documentary and comedy for Netflix. “With this event, we’re creating a true comedy festival experience for our members where they can scour the globe from home to find some of the freshest voices in comedy.”

The roster of stand-up comedians that will record at this year’s Just for Laughs from July 24 – July 29 in Montreal, is listed below:

United States

Chris D’Elia

Neal Brennan

Nicole Byer

Nick Swardson

United Kingdom

Nish Kumar

Joel Dommett

Mae Martin

Ellie Taylor

France

Shirley Souagnon

Jason Brokerss

Two additional comedians to be announced

Africa

Loyiso Gola

Loyiso Madinga

Tumi Morake

Riaad Moosa

Australia

Joel Creasey

Nazeem Hussain

New Zealand

Urzila Carlson

Cal Wilson

Canada

Adib Alkhalidey

François Bellefeuille

Ivan Decker

Louis-José Houde

Katherine Levac

Dave Merheje

Deanne Smith

K. Trevor Wilson

Middle East

Moayad Alnefaie

Adi Khalefa

Rawsan Hallak

Ibraheem Alkhairallah

In addition to recording at Just for Laughs, additional comedians will tape specials in São Paulo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin and Amsterdam with their names to be announced at a later date.

Netflix shook up the world of stand up when it began offering substantial sums to big name comedians to launch new specials on the streaming service. Big names like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle reportedly earned $20 million per special on Netflix. Other top tier comedians who have released Netflix specials include Amy Schumer, Ali Wong, Ricky Gervais, and John Mulaney.

Netflix also recently launched “The Comedy Lineup,” a series of 15-minute specials featuring a range of up and coming comedians.

