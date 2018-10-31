Emma Roberts Exits Netflix Figure Skating Drama ‘Spinning Out’

Emma Roberts has stepped down from the leading role in the upcoming Netflix drama series “Spinning Out,” Variety has confirmed.

Roberts departed the series due to a scheduling conflict. Netflix still plans to continue with the show, with the search now on for a new lead.

Roberts currently appears on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” having previously appeared in several of the Ryan Murphy anthology series’ past seasons.

“Spinning Out” was ordered to series at Netflix earlier this month. It follows Kat Baker, an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice, and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes.

The series was created by Samantha Stratton, who will serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Lara Olsen. Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce, with Matt Schwartz of Safehouse co-executive producing.

Deadline first reported Roberts’ exit.