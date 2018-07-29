Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Emma Stone, Jonah Hill’s ‘Maniac’

Netflix announced premiere dates for several shows at the TCA summer press tour on Sunday.

The 10-episode limited series “Maniac” will launch Sept. 21. The series tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia.

The series also stars Justin Theroux as Dr. James K. Mantleray, who claims he can repair anything about the mind with a sequence of pills of his own invention. “Maniac” was created by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga.

More to come…