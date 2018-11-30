×
Netflix Nets Documentary on Legendary England Soccer Manager Bobby Robson (EXCLUSIVE)

The story of one of the iconic figures of the beautiful game is coming to Netflix, which will launch “Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager” on its platform globally.

The film tells the story of much-loved soccer player and manager Bobby Robson, who took charge of English club Ipswich and Spanish giants Barcelona among others in a storied club career. At the international level, he was manager of England’s soccer team for two World Cups, including the 1990 tournament in which he took the squad to the semifinals. Robson died in 2009.

The film features unseen footage from his career and also follows his battles with cancer and his establishment of the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Foundation. It was produced by U.K.-based Noah Media, which has made other sports films, including “Steve McQueen: The Man and Le Mans” and “Clough.” There are interviews with soccer A-listers such as Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Ronaldo.

The film had a limited theatrical release and will be on Netflix globally from December. Factual specialist Dogwoof handled distribution and cut the agreement with Netflix.

It is Noah Media’s first deal with the streamer. The indie’s CEO, John McKenna, produced the film. “Bobby was an influential and much-loved character whose story connects with people around the world on a very personal level,” he said. “This is so much more than a sporting documentary – it’s a global tale of endurance and passion, and we’re excited that audiences will now be able to experience Bobby’s journey through Netflix.”

Netflix and Amazon are both making moves into sports programming, particularly soccer. Amazon has dipped its toe in the waters of live soccer, snagging a package of English Premier League rights. Netflix has indicated that live sports are not on its current agenda, but it has a factual series coming up, “Sunderland ‘Til I Die,” about England’s Sunderland Football Club. Amazon followed Premier League champion Manchester City in its series “All or Nothing: Manchester City.”

