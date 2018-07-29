Netflix Sets Premiere Date for ‘Maniac,’ ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Netflix announced the premiere date for multiple shows at the TCA summer press tour on Sunday.

The 10-episode limited series will launch Sept. 21. The series tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia.

The series also stars Justin Theroux as Dr. James K. Mantleray, who claims he can repair anything about the mind with a sequence of pills of his own invention. “Maniac” was created by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga.

Next, the highly-anticipated “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, will launch on Oct. 26.

The series stars Kiernan Shipka in the title role and reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. In addition to Shipka, the cast includes Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

“Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside fellow “Riverdale” produers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. TV.

More to come…