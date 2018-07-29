Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Emma Stone, Jonah Hill’s ‘Maniac’

Maniac
CREDIT: Michele K. Short / Netflix

Netflix announced the premiere date for the limited series “Maniac” at the TCA summer press tour on Sunday.

The 10-episode limited series will launch Sept. 21. The series tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons.  Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia.

The series also stars Justin Theroux as Dr. James K. Mantleray, who claims he can repair anything about the mind with a sequence of pills of his own invention. “Maniac” was created by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga

