×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Orders Multi-National Police Procedural Series ‘Criminal’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Netflix logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Netflix , Calif. Netflix has enjoyed top billing before: it was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 in 2010 and 2013, and more than tripled in value both years. But another big year in 2015 pushed the company's value past established media rivals like CBS and made it about the same size as Time WarnerYE Financial Markets Winners and Losers, Los Gatos, USA
CREDIT: Paul Sakuma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has ordered a new procedural series that will be set in four different countries.

“Criminal” is a police procedural that takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is described as a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question. Netflix has ordered 12 episodes, with four each set in the following countries: France, Spain, Germany, and the U.K.

All 12 episodes will film at Netflix’s production hub at Ciudad de la Tele in Madrid.

The episodes will be in the local language of whichever country they are set in, as well as written and directed by talent from their respective countries.

George Kay and Jim Field Smith co-created the series and will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Kay will also write the U.K. episodes with Field Smith directing. The France episodes will be written by Frederic Mermoud, Antonin Martin-Hilbert, and Mathieu Missoffe. Mermoud will also direct and co-executive produce.

In Germany, Oliver Hirschbiegel is the director and co-executive producer, with Bernd Lange writing and Sebastian Heeg co-writing. In Spain, Alejandro Hernández and Manuel Martín Cuenca will serve as writers with Mariano Barroso directing and co-executive producing.

“Criminal” is an Idiotlamp Production for Netflix.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • NIGHTFLYERS -- "All That We Left

    'Nightflyers' Team Talks Melantha Casting and Blending Genres for Syfy Series

    Netflix has ordered a new procedural series that will be set in four different countries. “Criminal” is a police procedural that takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is described as a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in […]

  • The Netflix logo is displayed at

    Netflix Orders Multi-National Police Procedural Series 'Criminal'

    Netflix has ordered a new procedural series that will be set in four different countries. “Criminal” is a police procedural that takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is described as a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in […]

  • Netflix - Telltale Minecraft Story Mode

    Telltale Games' 'Minecraft: Story Mode' Now on Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a new procedural series that will be set in four different countries. “Criminal” is a police procedural that takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is described as a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in […]

  • Tracy OliverVariety's Power of Women Presented

    Tracy Oliver's 'First Wives Club' Series Moves From Paramount Network to BET

    Netflix has ordered a new procedural series that will be set in four different countries. “Criminal” is a police procedural that takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is described as a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in […]

  • Tiger Woods

    Discovery Strikes Content Pact With Tiger Woods

    Netflix has ordered a new procedural series that will be set in four different countries. “Criminal” is a police procedural that takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is described as a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in […]

  • 44th Annual Humanitas Prize Finalists Announced

    'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Among Finalists for 44th Annual Humanitas Prize

    Netflix has ordered a new procedural series that will be set in four different countries. “Criminal” is a police procedural that takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is described as a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad