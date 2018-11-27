Netflix Orders Multi-National Police Procedural Series ‘Criminal’

Netflix has ordered a new procedural series that will be set in four different countries.

“Criminal” is a police procedural that takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is described as a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question. Netflix has ordered 12 episodes, with four each set in the following countries: France, Spain, Germany, and the U.K.

All 12 episodes will film at Netflix’s production hub at Ciudad de la Tele in Madrid.

The episodes will be in the local language of whichever country they are set in, as well as written and directed by talent from their respective countries.

George Kay and Jim Field Smith co-created the series and will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Kay will also write the U.K. episodes with Field Smith directing. The France episodes will be written by Frederic Mermoud, Antonin Martin-Hilbert, and Mathieu Missoffe. Mermoud will also direct and co-executive produce.

In Germany, Oliver Hirschbiegel is the director and co-executive producer, with Bernd Lange writing and Sebastian Heeg co-writing. In Spain, Alejandro Hernández and Manuel Martín Cuenca will serve as writers with Mariano Barroso directing and co-executive producing.

“Criminal” is an Idiotlamp Production for Netflix.