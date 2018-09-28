Netflix Orders Three Sci-Fi Shows, Including Kate Bosworth Produced ‘I-Land’

Netflix has ordered three new sci-fi shows to series, the streaming giant announced Friday.

The first is titled “The I-Land.” When ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the island’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones.

Kate Bosworth stars as KC and serves as a producer on the series, marking the first time Bosworth has produced a television show. Natalie Martinez will star as Chase, and Alex Pettyfer will star as Brody. Netflix has ordered seven episodes of the series.

Neil LaBute is the writer, director, and showrunner on “The I-Land,” with Lucy Teitler also writing. Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev will executive produce, with Teitler and Jonathan Scarfe co-executive producing. Scarfe will also serve as director. Nomadic Pictures Entertainment will produce.

The next series is “October Faction.” Based on the IDW comic book series created by Steve Niles, the show follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff and Viv. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes.

Damian Kindler is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of “October Faction.” He will also direct along with Director X, Megan Follows, and David Frazee. Niles, James Thorpe, Thomas Walden and Eric Birnberg will executive produce, with George Strayton and Melissa Blake co-executive producing. John Calvert and Mohamed El Masri will produce. High Park Entertainment will produce in association with IDW Entertainment. IDW Entertainment is the worldwide distributor for the series, excluding Canada.

The final series is “Warrior Nun,” inspired by the manga novels of the same name. It revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes.

Simon Barry is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Stephen Hegyes will executive produce, with Teri Hughes Burton co-executive producing. Amy Berg is a consulting producer on the series.