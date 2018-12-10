×
Netflix Orders ‘Queen Sono,’ Its First African Original Series

CREDIT: Paul Sakuma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has ordered its first African original series, a drama about a secret agent who fights crime while dealing with crises in her personal life.

Queen Sono” stars veteran South African actress Pearl Thusi, who tweeted in an emotional video Monday that she “cannot wait for…every woman on this continent, and actually on this planet, to meet Queen Sono.” Of the deal with Netflix, she added: “It’s going to change the game for every artist on this continent.”

The announcement of the show comes barely a week after Erik Barmack, Netflix’s vice president of international originals, told a gathering in London that the company would begin commissioning original series in Africa starting in 2019.

“Queen Sono” was created by multi-hypenate comedian turned director Kagiso Lediga and is being executive produced by Tamsin Andersson, the series will launch globally in 2019.

    Netflix has ordered its first African original series, a drama about a secret agent who fights crime while dealing with crises in her personal life. "Queen Sono" stars veteran South African actress Pearl Thusi, who tweeted in an emotional video Monday that she "cannot wait for…every woman on this continent, and actually on this planet, to [...]

