Netflix Orders Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Astin Multi-Cam to Series

Melissa Joan Hart Sean Astin
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Netflix has ordered a multi-camera comedy starring Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin to series.

Titled “No Good Nick,” the series follows Liz (Hart) and Ed (Astin), a hyper-competitive career mom and lovable but dorky “fun dad,” respectively, who unwittingly welcome thirteen-year-old Nick (short for Nicole) into their family of four before realizing she is a street-smart con artist with a secret agenda. Siena Agudong stars as Nick.

Production has already begun on the series, which also stars Kalama Epstein and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.
“No Good Nick” is executive produced and created by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, and directed by Andy Fickman. The original series is produced by Netflix.

Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin are beloved by millions of fans around the world, and we are delighted to bring them together as parents for the very first time,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family at Netflix. “We hope to entertain kids and families with heart, mystery, and a lot of fun when No Good Nick comes to Netflix.”

Hart is best known for her starring role in the Nickelodeon series “Clarissa Explains It All.” She also starred in shows like “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Melissa & Joey.”

Astin recently starred in Season 2 of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” He is known for his role in the “Lord of the Rings” film franchise as well as films like “Rudy” and “The Goonies.”

