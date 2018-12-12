×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Orders ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ From Producers of ‘Stranger Things’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

The producers of “Stranger Things” and creator and director of “The End of the F***ing World” series are making “I Am Not Okay With This” for Netflix, a coming-of-age tale about a girl with mysterious powers.

21 Laps will make the series, which was co-created by Jonathan Entwistle, who was behind Channel 4 and Netflix show “The End of the F***ing World.” As with that project, the series is an adaptation of a Charles Forsman graphic novel.

In the novel, the main character, a regular suburban 15-year-old freshman called Sydney, has telekinetic powers that kick in at inopportune moments. She is also secretly in love with her best friend, Dina.

The Netflix series will run to eight installments. Like the novel, it will follow a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality and her mysterious emerging superpowers.

Entwistle will direct the series, which Netflix will launch globally. His co-creator is Christy Hall, who will write and executive produce. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry will exec produce for 21 Laps.

Netflix has enjoyed success with young adult-skewing fare, revealing this week that its YA movie “The Kissing Booth” was among the three most-rewatched original films on its service in 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More TV

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    SAG Award Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    At the SAG Awards nominations Wednesday morning, “A Star Is Born” led the film pack with four nods and while that wasn’t a surprise, there were plenty of snubs and surprises that caught us off guard. On the television side, a plethora of co-stars are competing against each other, as both male and female actors [...]

  • Freeform Orders Comedy 'Everything’s Gonna Be

    Freeform Orders Comedy 'Everything’s Gonna Be Okay' From Josh Thomas

    Freeform has given out a series order to the comedy “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” from creator, writer, and comedian Josh Thomas. The network has ordered 10 episodes of the half hour series. Thomas also stars as Nicholas, a neurotic 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has [...]

  • Netflix Orders ‘I Am Not Okay

    Netflix Orders ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ From Producers of ‘Stranger Things’

    The producers of “Stranger Things” and creator and director of “The End of the F***ing World” series are making “I Am Not Okay With This” for Netflix, a coming-of-age tale about a girl with mysterious powers. 21 Laps will make the series, which was co-created by Jonathan Entwistle, who was behind Channel 4 and Netflix show [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    SAG Nominations Scorecard: Netflix Leads the Pack

    Netflix led the way among all networks and studios with this year’s SAG nominations, garnering 15 nods thanks to programming like “GLOW,” “Ozark,” “Grace and Frankie” and “The Kominsky Method.” “Ozark” was among the select group of titles to snare four nominations, along with “A Star Is Born” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” On the [...]

  • SAG Nominations: 'A Star Is Born,'

    'A Star Is Born,' 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Ozark' Lead SAG Awards Nominations

    Musical drama “A Star Is Born” led the way with four SAG feature film nominations, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark” each scored a quartet of TV nominations. “BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite” both took a trio of film nominations, followed by “Barry,” “GLOW,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Kominsky Method,” each scoring three TV [...]

  • Marvelous Ms Maisel

    SAG Award Nominations: Complete List

    Nominations for the 25th annual SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” led film nominations with four nods, including best actor for Cooper, best actress for Gaga, best ensemble, and best supporting actor for Sam Elliot. “BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite” followed close behind, both taking home a [...]

  • European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe VestagerSlush

    Liberty Global, Vodafone's $22 Billion Cable Deal Under Investigation by EU

    The European Commission has started an in-depth probe into Vodafone’s proposed acquisition of a raft of Liberty Global assets in Europe. The commission cited concerns that the deal could reduce competition in Germany and the Czech Republic. “It’s important that all EU consumers have access to affordable and good quality telephone and TV services,” Commissioner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad