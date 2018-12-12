Netflix Orders ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ From Producers of ‘Stranger Things’

The producers of “Stranger Things” and creator and director of “The End of the F***ing World” series are making “I Am Not Okay With This” for Netflix, a coming-of-age tale about a girl with mysterious powers.

21 Laps will make the series, which was co-created by Jonathan Entwistle, who was behind Channel 4 and Netflix show “The End of the F***ing World.” As with that project, the series is an adaptation of a Charles Forsman graphic novel.

In the novel, the main character, a regular suburban 15-year-old freshman called Sydney, has telekinetic powers that kick in at inopportune moments. She is also secretly in love with her best friend, Dina.

The Netflix series will run to eight installments. Like the novel, it will follow a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality and her mysterious emerging superpowers.

Entwistle will direct the series, which Netflix will launch globally. His co-creator is Christy Hall, who will write and executive produce. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry will exec produce for 21 Laps.

Netflix has enjoyed success with young adult-skewing fare, revealing this week that its YA movie “The Kissing Booth” was among the three most-rewatched original films on its service in 2018.