TV News Roundup: Netflix’s ‘Norm Macdonald Has A Show’ Drops First Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV roundup, the trailer is out for ‘Norm Mcdonald Has a Show’ and the Facebook page is up for ‘You Kiddin’ Me?” executive produced by Kim Kardashian West.

FIRST LOOKS

The trailer for “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”is out. Streaming on Netflix Sept. 14, the first season will feature ten 30-minute episodes, showcasing the former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” having conversations with guests David Spade, Drew Barrymore, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, M. Night Shyamalan, Judge Judy, Chevy Chase, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels. Serving as MacDonald’s sidekick is Adam Eget, who performed the same role on Macdonald’s podcast.

The show page is up for the new comedic prank show “You Kiddin’ Me?” Executive produced by Kim Kardashian West and produced by Lionsgate, fans who follow the page will be notified when new episodes drop. Celebrities featured on the show must obey commands from their family members as told through an earpiece with the goal of pulling of an elaborate prank on the public — and they must be willing to embarrass themselves in the process. Celebrities in the first season include Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, and the families of Zoe Saldana, T.I., Lisa Rinna, Gabriel Iglesias, and WWE stars Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins. The show will premiere on September 22 at noon P.T. on Facebook Watch.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Smithsonian Channel has announced the promotion of Joseph Giraldi to Executive Vice President of Digital Media of Smithsonian Networks. Giraldi was previously Senior Vice President of Digital Media, where he built and lead a fully integrated digital media team and oversaw strategy, marketing, product and business development. Giraldi was also behind the new streaming service Smithsonian Earth, featuring nature and wildlife programs.