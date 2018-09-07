TV News Roundup: Netflix’s ‘Norm Macdonald Has A Show’ Drops First Trailer (Watch)

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Norm Macdonald Has a Show
CREDIT: Eddy Chen / Netflix

In today’s TV roundup, the trailer is out for ‘Norm Mcdonald Has a Show’ and the Facebook page is up for ‘You Kiddin’ Me?” executive produced by Kim Kardashian West.

FIRST LOOKS

The trailer for Norm Macdonald Has A Show”is out. Streaming on Netflix Sept. 14, the first season will feature ten 30-minute episodes, showcasing the former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” having conversations with guests David Spade, Drew Barrymore, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, M. Night Shyamalan, Judge Judy, Chevy Chase, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels. Serving as MacDonald’s sidekick is Adam Eget, who performed the same role on Macdonald’s podcast.

The show page is up for the new comedic prank show “You Kiddin’ Me?”  Executive produced by Kim Kardashian West and produced by Lionsgate, fans who follow the page will be notified when new episodes drop. Celebrities featured on the show must obey commands from their family members as told through an earpiece with the goal of pulling of an elaborate prank on the public — and they must be willing to embarrass themselves in the process. Celebrities in the first season include Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, and the families of Zoe SaldanaT.I., Lisa Rinna, Gabriel Iglesias, and WWE stars Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins. The show will premiere on September 22 at noon P.T. on Facebook Watch.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Smithsonian Channel has announced the promotion of Joseph Giraldi to Executive Vice President of Digital Media of Smithsonian Networks. Giraldi was previously Senior Vice President of Digital Media, where he built and lead a fully integrated digital media team and oversaw strategy, marketing, product and business development. Giraldi was also behind the new streaming service Smithsonian Earth, featuring nature and wildlife programs.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More TV

  • Keshet Intl.'s 'Stockholm' Travels to Toronto

    Keshet Intl.'s 'Stockholm' Travels to Toronto Festival Slot

    In today’s TV roundup, the trailer is out for ‘Norm Mcdonald Has a Show’ and the Facebook page is up for ‘You Kiddin’ Me?” executive produced by Kim Kardashian West. FIRST LOOKS The trailer for “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”is out. Streaming on Netflix Sept. 14, the first season will feature ten 30-minute episodes, showcasing the former cast […]

  • 'Homecoming' Review: Julia Roberts Stars in

    TV Review: 'Homecoming,' Starring Julia Roberts

    In today’s TV roundup, the trailer is out for ‘Norm Mcdonald Has a Show’ and the Facebook page is up for ‘You Kiddin’ Me?” executive produced by Kim Kardashian West. FIRST LOOKS The trailer for “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”is out. Streaming on Netflix Sept. 14, the first season will feature ten 30-minute episodes, showcasing the former cast […]

  • Norm Macdonald Has a Show

    TV News Roundup: Netflix's 'Norm Macdonald Has A Show' Drops First Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV roundup, the trailer is out for ‘Norm Mcdonald Has a Show’ and the Facebook page is up for ‘You Kiddin’ Me?” executive produced by Kim Kardashian West. FIRST LOOKS The trailer for “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”is out. Streaming on Netflix Sept. 14, the first season will feature ten 30-minute episodes, showcasing the former cast […]

  • Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, American

    2018 New York Comic-Con TV Schedule: Find Out When Your Favorite Shows are Taking Over

    In today’s TV roundup, the trailer is out for ‘Norm Mcdonald Has a Show’ and the Facebook page is up for ‘You Kiddin’ Me?” executive produced by Kim Kardashian West. FIRST LOOKS The trailer for “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”is out. Streaming on Netflix Sept. 14, the first season will feature ten 30-minute episodes, showcasing the former cast […]

  • Actress Maysoon Zayid attends the Women

    Maysoon Zayid to Write, Star in Autobiographical Comedy Series in Development at ABC

    In today’s TV roundup, the trailer is out for ‘Norm Mcdonald Has a Show’ and the Facebook page is up for ‘You Kiddin’ Me?” executive produced by Kim Kardashian West. FIRST LOOKS The trailer for “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”is out. Streaming on Netflix Sept. 14, the first season will feature ten 30-minute episodes, showcasing the former cast […]

  • 'Madam Secretary' Creator to Develop Female

    'Madam Secretary' Creator to Develop Female Mayor Drama at CBS With Nina Tassler

    In today’s TV roundup, the trailer is out for ‘Norm Mcdonald Has a Show’ and the Facebook page is up for ‘You Kiddin’ Me?” executive produced by Kim Kardashian West. FIRST LOOKS The trailer for “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”is out. Streaming on Netflix Sept. 14, the first season will feature ten 30-minute episodes, showcasing the former cast […]

  • chris selak lionsgate

    Lionsgate Television EVP Chris Selak to Exit for Production Deal

    In today’s TV roundup, the trailer is out for ‘Norm Mcdonald Has a Show’ and the Facebook page is up for ‘You Kiddin’ Me?” executive produced by Kim Kardashian West. FIRST LOOKS The trailer for “Norm Macdonald Has A Show”is out. Streaming on Netflix Sept. 14, the first season will feature ten 30-minute episodes, showcasing the former cast […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad