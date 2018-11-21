Netflix Takes a Trip to ‘Murder Mountain’ in True Crime Series From Lightbox

Netflix has picked up “Murder Mountain,” a true-crime murder-mystery documentary series from the team behind “Man on Wire” and “LA 92.” The six-part series examines a series of murders that took place in a remote California community.

The Lightbox-produced series bowed on U.S. cable net Fuse earlier this year. Netflix has acquired it and will launch it globally, including the U.S., on Dec. 28.

The series is set in Humboldt County, California, where marijuana is the dominant local industry, and dozens of people have gone missing in the last few years – more than any other county in California.

“Murder Mountain” focuses on the disappearance of 29-year-old Garret Rodriguez in 2013. The investigation into his whereabouts, the producers said, exposes “a wild, lawless place.” The series shows Humboldt’s marijuana farms, both legal and illegal, and the farmers and dealers associated with the industry.

“’Murder Mountain’ is a riveting tale about vigilante justice and outlaw culture in a lawless community that resembles America’s Wild West past,” said Jonathan and Simon Chinn, series exec producers and co-founders of Lightbox.

The series is a co-production by Netflix and digital network Fusion. Stephen Neely and Matt Testa are also exec producing. Joshua Zeman directs. “The series pulls back the curtain on a secret world few of us know anything about, with a cast of real-life isolationists, outlaws, vigilantes and other unforgettable characters,” the Chinns added.