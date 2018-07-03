Netflix Orders Mexican Drama ‘Monarca,’ Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa to Produce

Netflix has ordered a drama set in the world of Mexican billionaires titled “Monarca.”

The series, which was originally in development at ABC back in 2015, is described as a high stakes, multi-generational family saga about a tequila-born Mexican business empire, and the battle that ensues when a member of the family decides to fight the dirty system her family helped create. The series will go into production this fall and is slated to debut in 2019.

Starring Irene Azuela and Juan Manuel Bernal, “Monarca” is being produced by Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa, Lemon Studios, and Michael McDonald from Stearns Castle. The series was created by Diego Gutierrez who will also serve as showrunner, and is written by Fernando Rovzar, Julia Denis, Ana Sofia Clerici, and Sandra García Velten.

“I’m extremely excited to partner with Netflix, and to be working with amazing Mexican talent in front of and behind the camera,” Hayek said. “We are proud to show Mexico as a vibrant, sophisticated and culturally rich nation, fighting to control its own destiny.”

Gutierrez had originally brought the project to McDonald, who then took it to Hayek. The two previously collaborated on the ABC series “Ugly Betty,” which McDonald developed during his time at ABC Studios and Hayek executive produced.

“This is the definition of a passion project for me,” Gutierrez said. “Having been born and raised in Mexico, I’m humbled to have the opportunity to tell this story with Netflix and the incredibly talented team of people we’re assembling, both in The US and Mexico.”

“Monarca” marks the latest Mexican series for Netflix. The streaming giant also airs shows based in the country like “Ingobernable,” “Club de Cuervos,” and “El Chapo.”

“Mexico is a top priority for us in which to continue to develop series,” said Erik Barmack, vice president of international originals at Netflix. “We look forward to bringing the best originals to the world through partnerships with key players such as Ventanarosa and Lemon Studios.”

Ventanarosa and Gutierrez are repped by CAA.