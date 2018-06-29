Netflix Orders Martial Arts Drama ‘Wu Assassins,’ Iko Uwais to Star

Iko UwaisSTX Films Presentation at Cinemacon 2018, Las Vegas, USA - 24 Apr 2018
CREDIT: GPA/imageSPACE/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has given a series order to the martial arts drama series “Wu Assassins,” Variety has confirmed.

The series is described as a crime drama set in San Francisco’s Chinatown.  Iko Uwais stars as Kai Jin, an aspiring chef who becomes the latest and last Wu Assassin, chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad and restore balance once again. Byron Mann is also attached to star as Uncle Six

Uwais will also serve as producer, lead martial arts choreographer and stunt coordinator on the 10-episode series. The actor and martial artist is known for his work in films like “The Raid” and “The Raid 2,” and recently appeared in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

John Wirth is the writer on “Wu Assassins” and will also executive produce. Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev of Nomadic Pictures Entertainment will also executive produce along with Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures. Stephen Fung, known for his work in Hong Kong cinema as well as the AMC martial arts drama “Into the Badlands,” is attached to direct the first two episodes. Nomadic will produce

“Wu Assassins” marks the second recent series order for Nomadic at Netflix. Back in April, the streamer picked up the supernatural drama series “The Order,” with Oakes and Frislev executive producing that series as well.

