Netflix Orders 'KAOS' From 'The End of The F***ing World' Writer Charlie Covell

KAOS” is coming to Netflix following “The End of The F***ing World.” New scripted series “KAOS” is billed as a contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, and Netflix said it would explore themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld.

“The End of The F***ing World” scribe Charlie Covell will pen the new show. It will adopt the same darkly comic tone as her earlier series, which starred Alex Lawther (“Black Mirror”) as an animal-killing teenager who believes he is a psychopath.

“‘The End of the F***ing World’ gets under the viewer’s skin with sharp, bloody intensity,” Variety said in its review of Covell’s earlier series, which was produced by BBC-backed Clerkenwell Films. Netflix executives have spoken, without offering any data, of the success of the series taking them by surprise.

Covell is an actor and writer. Onscreen she has been in “Marcella” and “Peep Show.” Her writing credits include “Humans” and “Gap Year.” Her new Netflix series will be made by the U.S. arm of All3Media and and Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward’s U.K.-based indie producer Brightstar.

Nina Lederman, the former Lifetime executive who heads up scripted for Discovery and Liberty-backed All3Media in the U.S., will exec produce, as will Seghatchian and Woodward for Brightstar.

