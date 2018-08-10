You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Critics Slam Netflix’s ‘Tone-Deaf’ ‘Insatiable’: ‘Teenagers Deserve Better’

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Insatiable
CREDIT: Tina Rowden/Netflix

Netflix’s controversial new black comedy “Insatiable” received ample criticism for its trailer alone, which spurred accusations of fat-shaming. But with all the episodes now available on the streaming service, critics are saying the actual show is “much worse.”

Insatiable” stars Disney Channel alumna Debby Ryan as a high schooler who is ridiculed for her weight until an accident requires her jaw to be wired shut, causing her to lose several pounds. Social media users skewered the trailer, which shows the newly thin Ryan strutting through the halls, plotting her former bullies’ demises as her classmates look on in newfound lust and wonder.

The body-centric plot sparked outrage from many, resulting in a petition to cancel the show with more than 200,000 signatures. Ryan and the show’s creators responded to the backlash by asking skeptics to hold their opinions until after they’d seen the series. Well, “Insatiable” has officially premiered to a Rotten Tomatoes score of 10%, and critics are overwhelmingly siding with the haters, expanding their criticisms to include more questionable plot points, such as a male beauty pageant coach falsely accused of sexual harassment.

Related

To the cast and creators begging audiences to give the show a chance, Variety‘s Caroline Framke says, “Fair enough. But after watching all 12 episodes of ‘Insatiable’s’ debut season, I can safely and confidently report that the show is much weirder than advertised — and, in many instances, much worse.”

“Insatiable” is available to stream on Netflix as of Friday. See highlights from the critical response below:

Variety’s Caroline Framke:

“‘Insatiable’ tries extremely hard to throw edgy jokes at the wall, hoping that they will turn the show into a sharp satire of how our society shuns the weak — or something. But despite some late-breaking attempts to right the ship, neither the show’s punchlines nor its characters are sharp enough to transcend their clichéd foundations.”

The Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali:

“Drama and comedy offer the chance to work it all out in a neutral zone; a place where fictional characters explore all sides of the quotient — that of the victimizer, the victim, the Heather, the bullied. ‘Insatiable’ blows that opportunity by falling back into the same trap as a billion films, TV shows and stand-up routines before it. And big girls aren’t the only target here. The series also takes aim at #MeToo, closeted homosexuality and pedophilia. A real laugh riot.”

The New York Times’ Eleanor Stanford:

“I totally agree that a show I was expecting — from the trailer — to be fatphobic turned out to be problematic in seemingly endless new ways. But I guess we should talk about how ‘Insatiable’ treats Patty’s binge-eating disorder — or fails to treat it in any meaningful way. It reminded me of the criticisms of Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ and its sensationalized depiction of teen suicide. Teenagers deserve better.”

The Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert:

“At this point, I can’t imagine blaming ‘Insatiable’ for much — for fat-shaming, for placing too much emphasis on superficialities, for making weight loss look far too easy. It’s too much of a mess to be significant. The humor is a hodgepodge of styles that contradicts itself — at times celebrating thin Patty’s new ability to make boys do anything for her, at other times condemning it.”

Vox’s Constance Grady:

“This fantasy is gross. It is born out of violent self-loathing, out of the desire to hurt and maim and punish a body that our culture has decided is unacceptable.”

Refinery29’s Ariana Romero:

“The series is more focused on proving Patty can have a terrible life no matter what her size than interrogating all the warped and dangerous ways society views women’s bodies. While ‘Insatiable’ does have a few glimmers of hope, especially towards the end, this fatal flaw suggests it’s unlikely many viewers will even get to the awaiting horror movie riffs and unexpected group sex attempts to be enjoyed. Unless audiences are up for 12 hours of mostly-hate watching, of course.”

The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon:

“It’s not hard to imagine the show’s creative team earnestly believing in their many missions. ‘Insatiable’ boasts a sprawling cast of ethnically diverse characters, broaches several different coming out stories, casts trans actors, and attempts to teach teenagers valuable lessons with a mischievous comedic edge, eschewing the kind of schmaltz that might make them feel patronized. But in reaching for an extreme, campy tone, it instead comes off as tone-deaf.”

BuzzFeed’s Jenna Guillaume:

“I made myself a cup of tea and settled down to enjoy the first episode, anticipating a positive and triumphant story of a teen who turns the tables on her bullies. Within the first 30 seconds, I experienced a familiar sinking feeling in my gut. Disappointment set in as I realised the show wasn’t going to be what I thought it was at all – that it was going to be something that hurt.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Insatiable

    Critics Slam Netflix's 'Tone-Deaf' 'Insatiable': 'Teenagers Deserve Better'

    Netflix’s controversial new black comedy “Insatiable” received ample criticism for its trailer alone, which spurred accusations of fat-shaming. But with all the episodes now available on the streaming service, critics are saying the actual show is “much worse.” “Insatiable” stars Disney Channel alumna Debby Ryan as a high schooler who is ridiculed for her weight […]

  • Disenchantment

    TV Review: 'Disenchantment' on Netflix

    Netflix’s controversial new black comedy “Insatiable” received ample criticism for its trailer alone, which spurred accusations of fat-shaming. But with all the episodes now available on the streaming service, critics are saying the actual show is “much worse.” “Insatiable” stars Disney Channel alumna Debby Ryan as a high schooler who is ridiculed for her weight […]

  • Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez "American Crime

    Penelope Cruz Talks Becoming Donatella Versace for 'American Crime Story'

    Netflix’s controversial new black comedy “Insatiable” received ample criticism for its trailer alone, which spurred accusations of fat-shaming. But with all the episodes now available on the streaming service, critics are saying the actual show is “much worse.” “Insatiable” stars Disney Channel alumna Debby Ryan as a high schooler who is ridiculed for her weight […]

  • Judith Light Remote Controlled Podcast

    Listen: Judith Light on 'Assassination of Gianni Versace,' 'Transparent's' Future

    Netflix’s controversial new black comedy “Insatiable” received ample criticism for its trailer alone, which spurred accusations of fat-shaming. But with all the episodes now available on the streaming service, critics are saying the actual show is “much worse.” “Insatiable” stars Disney Channel alumna Debby Ryan as a high schooler who is ridiculed for her weight […]

  • Stranger Things Marveluos Ms Maisel Emmys

    Emmys: How Supporting Players Stand Out in Stacked Categories

    Netflix’s controversial new black comedy “Insatiable” received ample criticism for its trailer alone, which spurred accusations of fat-shaming. But with all the episodes now available on the streaming service, critics are saying the actual show is “much worse.” “Insatiable” stars Disney Channel alumna Debby Ryan as a high schooler who is ridiculed for her weight […]

  • Issa Rae and Miguel

    How HBO's 'Insecure' Teamed Up With RCA Records and 'Afropunk' for Music Discovery

    Netflix’s controversial new black comedy “Insatiable” received ample criticism for its trailer alone, which spurred accusations of fat-shaming. But with all the episodes now available on the streaming service, critics are saying the actual show is “much worse.” “Insatiable” stars Disney Channel alumna Debby Ryan as a high schooler who is ridiculed for her weight […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad