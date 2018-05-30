What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in June 2018

With June around the corner, a fresh round of shows and movies will soon arrive on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

Netflix kicks off the month with some fan favorites for the first blistering hot days of the summer with “National Treasure,” “Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok,” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Several binge-worthy shows will be returning for viewers for another season, including “Glow” Season 2, “Marvel’s Luke Cage” Season 2, and the “Sense8” season finale.

Hulu offers its own dish of classics, including “Apocalypse Now,” “Carrie,” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” Those looking for to finish out the shows they’ve been keeping up with have third season finales for “Reign,” “Penny Dreadful,” and “Faking It.”

Amazon rounds out the month with some comedy flicks, including “The Disaster Artist,” “Nacho Libre,” and the entire “Leprechaun” franchise. Fans of “Babylon 5” and “Rescue Me” will find they can rewatch both series all the way through as well.

NETFLIX

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted!: Season Finale

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming every Sunday)

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Hollow

The Staircase

Treehouse Detectives

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories

Maktub

Queer Eye: Season 2

Set It Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Range: Part 5

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2

Us and Them

June 23

Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

Secret City

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Foret

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Mohawk

HULU

June 1

Race for the White House – Complete Series

America’s Got Talent: Season 11 Premiere

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now Redux

Carrie

Criminal Law

CSNY: Déjà vu

Death Wish 2

Double Whammy

Foolish

The Golden Child

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Ground Control

Hammett

Heartburn

In & Out

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Maya & Marty in Manhattan

Midnight in Paris

The Million Dollar Hotel

Mulholland Falls

One From the Heart

The Presidio

The Rage – Carrie 2

Runaway Bride

Six Degrees of Separation

Sleepover

Southland: Season 1-5

Switchback

The Black Stallion

Trading Mom

Ulee’s Gold

Wayne’s World

June 2

Master Chef: Season 7

June 3

All Access: Quest For The Stanley Cup

Ben Gleib: Neurotic Gangster: Series Premiere

La Seleccion: Season 2 Premiere

Rizzoli & Isles: Complete Season 6

Rules of Attraction

June 4

Love & Mercy Woman In Gold

June 5

Life or Debt: Season 1 Finale

June 6

The Cokeville Miracle

June 7

Casual: Season 2 Premiere

Faking It: Season 3 Finale

60 Minutes Sports: New Episode Premiere

June 8

Family Therapy: Season 1 Finale (VH1)

June 10

Burning Man

Meet the Hitlers

Zou – Complete Second Season

June 11

He Named Me Malala

Showtime Championship Boxing: Ruslan Provodnikov vs. John Molina Jr.

June 12

Bar Rescue: Season 4 Finale

House of Lies: Season 5 Finale

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 2

June 13

Famous: Series Premiere

Regular Show: New Episodes

June 14

Awkward: Season 5 Finale

Ink Master: Season 7 Finale

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge: Series Premiere

The League: Complete Season 7

June 15

Addicted to Fresno

Crazy About Tiffany’s

In A Perfect World

To Tell the Truth: Series Premiere

Uncle Buck: Series Premiere

June 16

Married: Season 2

The Real World: Go Big or Go Home: Season 31 Finale

June 17

Home Free

June 19

Penny Dreadful: Season 3 Finale

Sleeping With Other People

We Bare Bears: Complete Season 1

June 20

The Good Wife: Complete Season 7

Reign:Season 3 Finale

June 22

La Viuda Negra II: Season Finale

Stand Up Guys

June 24

Elaine Stritch – Shoot Me

June 25

Showtime Championship Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs. Dominic Breazeale

June 26

Ray Donovan: Season 4 Premiere

Rick and Morty: Complete Season 2

Roadies: Series Premiere

June 27

$100,000 Pyramid: Series Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 2 Premiere

Match Game: Series Premiere

June 28

Banished: Complete Season 1

DCI Banks: Complete Season 4

Houdini & Doyle: Season 1 Finale

Not Safe with Nikki Glaser– New Episodes

AMAZON

June 1

1492: Conquest Of Paradise

2 Days In The Valley

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold

All Or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks: Season 1

As Good As Dead

August Rush

Babylon 5: Seasons 1-5

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Beer For My Horses

Beowulf

Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name)

Blitz

Blood And Glory

Blue Like Jazz

Breakdown

Burnt Offerings

Cavedweller

Chinese Box

Clown At Midnight

Command Performance

Danger Zone

Day Of The Dead

Doctor Zhivago

Dog Watch

Double Identity

Double Jeopardy

Dreams And Memories Of Where The Red Fern Grows

Drop Zone

Escape From Alcatraz

Event Horizon

Flickers

Forces Of Nature

Flood

Hans Christian Andersen: My Life As A Fairytale

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man

House Of D

I Am David

Ladies Man

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In The Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

Mousehunt

Mutant Species

Nacho Libre

Nurse 3D

Panic

Rare Birds

Religulous

Rescue Me: Seasons 1-9

Revenge Of The Pink Panther

Ring Of Fire

Saturday Night Fever

Serving Sara

Space Jam

Stanley & Iris

Survivor

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Tamara

Tears Of The Sun

The 4th Floor

The Age Of Innocence

The Ant Bully

The Ashram

The ‘Burbs

The Care Bears Movie

The Disaster Artist

The Eye 2

The Frozen Ground

The Iceman

The Natural

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Running Man

The Young Karl Marx

Tilt

Universal Soldier

Vampire In Brooklyn

The Waltons: Seasons 1-9

War, Inc.

Wonder Wheel

June 3

Lady Bird

Max 2: White House Hero

Stargate

June 5

Lions For Lambs

June 8

Lost In Oz: Season 1

June 9

Braven

Precious

Simon Says

June 15

Goliath: Season 2

June 16

Nostalgia

Transformers: The Last Knight

June 18

Suits: Season 7

June 26

Shutter Island

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie: Season 1

June TBD

A Very English Scandal: Season 1