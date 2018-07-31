What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in August 2018

The end of the summer may be rapidly approaching, but that doesn’t mean the top dogs of video streaming don’t have anything in store to end August with a bang. With John Krasinski making his debut as the titular analyst-turned-spy on Au. 31 in Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” to the return of the money-laundering Byrde family in “Ozark” Season 2 on the same day, fan-favorite dramas will make their debuts and returns. Netflix is also releasing the first season of “Insatiable,” its coming-of-rage story starring Debby Ryan on Aug. 10. Check out what’s in store on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime next month.
NETFLIX
Aug. 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
One in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Aug. 2
Emelie
Aug. 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
Cocaine Coast
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
I Am a Killer
Like Father
Marching Orders
Aug. 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version
Aug. 5
Paid in Full
Aug. 9
Perdida
The Originals: Season 5
Aug. 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
Afflicted
All About the Washingtons
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
Insatiable
La casa de las flores
Million Pound Menu
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
The Package
The Ponysitters Club
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7
Zion
Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Aug. 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
Aug. 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
Aug. 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 17
Disenchantment
Magic for HUmans
Pink Malinky
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6
Stay Here
The Motive
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Ultraviolet
Aug. 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2
Aug. 21
Year One
Aug. 23
Deadwind
Follow This
Great News: Season 1
Aug. 24
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
Ghoul
The After Party
The Innocents
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3
Young & Hungry: Season 5
Aug. 28
The Good Place: Season 2
Aug. 29
Inequality for All
Aug. 31
Inside the Criminal Mind
Ozark: Season 2
Paradise PD
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
The Laws of Thermodynamics
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
Undercover Law
Aug. 1
A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
Babe
Be Cool
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
Black Hawk Down
Black Mask
Black Rain
Bluefin
Boomerang
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bratz: The Movie
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Cheri
Cold War
CSNY/Deja Bu
Curse of the Starving Class
Double Whammy
The Elephant Man
Extract
Fled
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Heartbreakers
Heartland: Season 10
Hidalgo
High Noon
Hoosiers
The Hunt for Red October
The Hurricane
The Hurt Locker
I Went Down
In & Out
Jackie Brown
Jacob’s Ladder
Joe
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kazaam
Loser
The Nasty Girl
The Ninth Gate
No Way Out
Original Sin
Out of Time
Point Break (1991)
Pretty Woman
Private Parts
The Rock
Scary Movie 3
Shanghai Knights
Shaun of the Dead
Sheep and WOlves
Species
Species II
Species III
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Time MAchine
True Colors
The Usual Suspets
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Aug. 2
All at Once
America Divided: 201
The China Hustle
Ismael’s Ghost
Aug. 3
En Otra Piel
Sharp Edges
Aug. 7
Dating My Mother
Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much
Wraith
Aug. 8
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 5 Premiere
Castaways: Series Premiere
Blood Ties
Aug. 9
America Divided: 202
Baskin
Desolation
Terminal
Aug. 10
Rosa Diamante
Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories: Season 2
Borg Vs McEnroe
Aug. 11
The Cage Fighter
Aug. 12
Very Good Girls
Aug. 13
The Powerpuff Girls: Season 2
Aug. 15
The Actors
America’s Sweethearts
Duplex
The Monkey King 3
Aug. 16
11 Minutes
America Divided: 203
Marrowbone
Role Models
Aug. 17
Minding the Gap
Perro Amor
Stan Against Evil: Season 2
Aug. 21
Eva La Trailera
To The Moon and Back
Aug. 23
America Divided: 204
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Aug. 24
Crime & Punishment
Aug. 26
Gangs of New York
Mother!
Aug. 28
Pasion Pohibida
Aug. 31
The Terminator
AMAZON PRIME
Aug. 1
A Cinderella Story
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
Be Cool
Black Mask
Black Rain
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Boomerang
Cold War
CSNY/Deja Vu
Curse of the Starving Class
Double Whammy
Fat Man and Little Boy
Fled
Flight of the Intruder
Freedom Writers
Frequency
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Short
Heartbreakers
High Noon
Hoosiers
Hurt Locker
I Went Down
In & Out
Jacob’s Ladder
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child
Joe
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
King Corn
Kingpin
#MeToo: Now What?: Season 1
Nick of Time
No Way Out
Original Sin
Out of Time
Private Parts
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Species II
Species III
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Blair Witch Project
The Elephant Man
The Ninth Gate
The Prince and Me
The Soloist
The Time Machine
The Usual Suspects
True Colors
Tunnel Rats
Vegas Vacation
Watchmen
Aug. 2
America Divided: 201
Aug. 6
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams
Aug. 7
Having Our Baby
It Takes Guts
Aug. 8
All I See Is You
Blood Ties
Aug. 9
America Divided: 202
Aug. 10
Agatha Christie: Season 1
Bleed for This
Aug. 14
Avoiding Apocalypse: Season 1
I Am Not Lorena
The Stinky & Dirty Show: Season 2
Aug. 16
America Divided: 203
Aug. 17
Gringo
Aug. 21
Ambassadors of the Sky
Two of a Kind
Aug. 23
America Divided: 204
Aug. 25
Disobedience
The Escape of Prisoner 614
Woman Walk Ahead
Aug. 26
Mother!
Aug. 31
Bill the Exterminator: Season 1
Hangar 1: The UFO Files: Season 1
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 1
True Tori: Seasons 1 and 2