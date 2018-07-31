What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in August 2018

Jack Ryan
CREDIT: Jan Thijs

The end of the summer may be rapidly approaching, but that doesn’t mean the top dogs of video streaming don’t have anything in store to end August with a bang. With John Krasinski making his debut as the titular analyst-turned-spy on Au. 31 in Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” to the return of the money-laundering Byrde family in “Ozark” Season 2 on the same day, fan-favorite dramas will make their debuts and returns. Netflix is also releasing the first season of “Insatiable,” its coming-of-rage story starring Debby Ryan on Aug. 10. Check out what’s in store on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime next month.

NETFLIX

Aug. 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
One in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Aug. 2
Emelie

Aug. 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
Cocaine Coast
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
I Am a Killer
Like Father
Marching Orders

Aug. 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version

Aug. 5
Paid in Full

Aug. 9
Perdida
The Originals: Season 5

Aug. 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
Afflicted
All About the Washingtons
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
Insatiable
La casa de las flores
Million Pound Menu
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
The Package
The Ponysitters Club
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7
Zion

Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men

Aug. 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job

Aug. 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5

Aug. 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here

Aug. 17
Disenchantment
Magic for HUmans
Pink Malinky
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6
Stay Here
The Motive
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Ultraviolet

Aug. 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

Aug. 21
Year One

Aug. 23
Deadwind
Follow This
Great News: Season 1

Aug. 24
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
Ghoul
The After Party
The Innocents
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3
Young & Hungry: Season 5

Aug. 28
The Good Place: Season 2

Aug. 29
Inequality for All

Aug. 31
Inside the Criminal Mind
Ozark: Season 2
Paradise PD
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
The Laws of Thermodynamics
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
Undercover Law

HULU

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock (2050714b) G.I Joe - The Rise of Cobra - Channing Tatum 'G.I Joe - The Rise of Cobra' - 2009
CREDIT: Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 1
A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
Babe
Be Cool
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
Black Hawk Down
Black Mask
Black Rain
Bluefin
Boomerang
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bratz: The Movie
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Cheri
Cold War
CSNY/Deja Bu
Curse of the Starving Class
Double Whammy
The Elephant Man
Extract
Fled
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Heartbreakers
Heartland: Season 10
Hidalgo
High Noon
Hoosiers
The Hunt for Red October
The Hurricane
The Hurt Locker
I Went Down
In & Out
Jackie Brown
Jacob’s Ladder
Joe
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kazaam
Loser
The Nasty Girl
The Ninth Gate
No Way Out
Original Sin
Out of Time
Point Break (1991)
Pretty Woman
Private Parts
The Rock
Scary Movie 3
Shanghai Knights
Shaun of the Dead
Sheep and WOlves
Species
Species II
Species III
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Time MAchine
True Colors
The Usual Suspets
Young Guns
Young Guns II

Aug. 2
All at Once
America Divided: 201
The China Hustle
Ismael’s Ghost

Aug. 3
En Otra Piel
Sharp Edges

Aug. 7
Dating My Mother
Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much
Wraith

Aug. 8
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 5 Premiere
Castaways: Series Premiere
Blood Ties

Aug. 9
America Divided: 202
Baskin
Desolation
Terminal

Aug. 10
Rosa Diamante
Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories: Season 2
Borg Vs McEnroe

Aug. 11
The Cage Fighter

Aug. 12
Very Good Girls

Aug. 13
The Powerpuff Girls: Season 2

Aug. 15
The Actors
America’s Sweethearts
Duplex
The Monkey King 3

Aug. 16
11 Minutes
America Divided: 203
Marrowbone
Role Models

Aug. 17
Minding the Gap
Perro Amor
Stan Against Evil: Season 2

Aug. 21
Eva La Trailera
To The Moon and Back

Aug. 23
America Divided: 204
Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Aug. 24
Crime & Punishment

Aug. 26
Gangs of New York
Mother!

Aug. 28
Pasion Pohibida

Aug. 31
The Terminator

AMAZON PRIME

Mother

Aug. 1
A Cinderella Story
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
Be Cool
Black Mask
Black Rain
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Boomerang
Cold War
CSNY/Deja Vu
Curse of the Starving Class
Double Whammy
Fat Man and Little Boy
Fled
Flight of the Intruder
Freedom Writers
Frequency
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Short
Heartbreakers
High Noon
Hoosiers
Hurt Locker
I Went Down
In & Out
Jacob’s Ladder
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child
Joe
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
King Corn
Kingpin
#MeToo: Now What?: Season 1
Nick of Time
No Way Out
Original Sin
Out of Time
Private Parts
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Species II
Species III
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Blair Witch Project
The Elephant Man
The Ninth Gate
The Prince and Me
The Soloist
The Time Machine
The Usual Suspects
True Colors
Tunnel Rats
Vegas Vacation
Watchmen

Aug. 2
America Divided: 201

Aug. 6
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams

Aug. 7
Having Our Baby
It Takes Guts

Aug. 8
All I See Is You
Blood Ties

Aug. 9
America Divided: 202

Aug. 10
Agatha Christie: Season 1
Bleed for This

Aug. 14
Avoiding Apocalypse: Season 1
I Am Not Lorena
The Stinky & Dirty Show: Season 2

Aug. 16
America Divided: 203

Aug. 17
Gringo

Aug. 21
Ambassadors of the Sky
Two of a Kind

Aug. 23
America Divided: 204

Aug. 25
Disobedience
The Escape of Prisoner 614
Woman Walk Ahead

Aug. 26
Mother!

Aug. 31
Bill the Exterminator: Season 1
Hangar 1: The UFO Files: Season 1
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 1
True Tori: Seasons 1 and 2

