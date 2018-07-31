What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in August 2018

The end of the summer may be rapidly approaching, but that doesn’t mean the top dogs of video streaming don’t have anything in store to end August with a bang. With John Krasinski making his debut as the titular analyst-turned-spy on Au. 31 in Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” to the return of the money-laundering Byrde family in “Ozark” Season 2 on the same day, fan-favorite dramas will make their debuts and returns. Netflix is also releasing the first season of “Insatiable,” its coming-of-rage story starring Debby Ryan on Aug. 10. Check out what’s in store on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime next month.

NETFLIX

Aug. 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

One in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Aug. 2

Emelie

Aug. 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3

I Am a Killer

Like Father

Marching Orders

Aug. 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version

Aug. 5

Paid in Full

Aug. 9

Perdida

The Originals: Season 5

Aug. 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Afflicted

All About the Washingtons

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

Insatiable

La casa de las flores

Million Pound Menu

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

The Package

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7

Zion

Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug. 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

Aug. 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

Aug. 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 17

Disenchantment

Magic for HUmans

Pink Malinky

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6

Stay Here

The Motive

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Ultraviolet

Aug. 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

Aug. 21

Year One

Aug. 23

Deadwind

Follow This

Great News: Season 1

Aug. 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Ghoul

The After Party

The Innocents

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

Young & Hungry: Season 5

Aug. 28

The Good Place: Season 2

Aug. 29

Inequality for All

Aug. 31

Inside the Criminal Mind

Ozark: Season 2

Paradise PD

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2

The Laws of Thermodynamics

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Undercover Law

HULU

CREDIT: Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 1

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt

Babe

Be Cool

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

Black Hawk Down

Black Mask

Black Rain

Bluefin

Boomerang

The Brady Bunch Movie

Bratz: The Movie

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Cheri

Cold War

CSNY/Deja Bu

Curse of the Starving Class

Double Whammy

The Elephant Man

Extract

Fled

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Heartbreakers

Heartland: Season 10

Hidalgo

High Noon

Hoosiers

The Hunt for Red October

The Hurricane

The Hurt Locker

I Went Down

In & Out

Jackie Brown

Jacob’s Ladder

Joe

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kazaam

Loser

The Nasty Girl

The Ninth Gate

No Way Out

Original Sin

Out of Time

Point Break (1991)

Pretty Woman

Private Parts

The Rock

Scary Movie 3

Shanghai Knights

Shaun of the Dead

Sheep and WOlves

Species

Species II

Species III

Stir of Echoes

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Time MAchine

True Colors

The Usual Suspets

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Aug. 2

All at Once

America Divided: 201

The China Hustle

Ismael’s Ghost

Aug. 3

En Otra Piel

Sharp Edges

Aug. 7

Dating My Mother

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much

Wraith

Aug. 8

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 5 Premiere

Castaways: Series Premiere

Blood Ties

Aug. 9

America Divided: 202

Baskin

Desolation

Terminal

Aug. 10

Rosa Diamante

Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories: Season 2

Borg Vs McEnroe

Aug. 11

The Cage Fighter

Aug. 12

Very Good Girls

Aug. 13

The Powerpuff Girls: Season 2

Aug. 15

The Actors

America’s Sweethearts

Duplex

The Monkey King 3

Aug. 16

11 Minutes

America Divided: 203

Marrowbone

Role Models

Aug. 17

Minding the Gap

Perro Amor

Stan Against Evil: Season 2

Aug. 21

Eva La Trailera

To The Moon and Back

Aug. 23

America Divided: 204

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Aug. 24

Crime & Punishment

Aug. 26

Gangs of New York

Mother!

Aug. 28

Pasion Pohibida

Aug. 31

The Terminator

AMAZON PRIME

Aug. 1

A Cinderella Story

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt

Be Cool

Black Mask

Black Rain

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Boomerang

Cold War

CSNY/Deja Vu

Curse of the Starving Class

Double Whammy

Fat Man and Little Boy

Fled

Flight of the Intruder

Freedom Writers

Frequency

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Short

Heartbreakers

High Noon

Hoosiers

Hurt Locker

I Went Down

In & Out

Jacob’s Ladder

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child

Joe

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

King Corn

Kingpin

#MeToo: Now What?: Season 1

Nick of Time

No Way Out

Original Sin

Out of Time

Private Parts

Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer

Species II

Species III

Stir of Echoes

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Blair Witch Project

The Elephant Man

The Ninth Gate

The Prince and Me

The Soloist

The Time Machine

The Usual Suspects

True Colors

Tunnel Rats

Vegas Vacation

Watchmen

Aug. 2

America Divided: 201

Aug. 6

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams

Aug. 7

Having Our Baby

It Takes Guts

Aug. 8

All I See Is You

Blood Ties

Aug. 9

America Divided: 202

Aug. 10

Agatha Christie: Season 1

Bleed for This

Aug. 14

Avoiding Apocalypse: Season 1

I Am Not Lorena

The Stinky & Dirty Show: Season 2

Aug. 16

America Divided: 203

Aug. 17

Gringo

Aug. 21

Ambassadors of the Sky

Two of a Kind

Aug. 23

America Divided: 204

Aug. 25

Disobedience

The Escape of Prisoner 614

Woman Walk Ahead

Aug. 26

Mother!

Aug. 31

Bill the Exterminator: Season 1

Hangar 1: The UFO Files: Season 1

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 1

True Tori: Seasons 1 and 2