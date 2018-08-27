Netflix Sets Overall Deal With ‘Safe’ Creator Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben
Netflix has entered into a multi-year overall deal with international bestselling author Harlan Coben.

Under the deal, Netflix and Coben will develop the author’s 14 existing works into both English and foreign language series and films, with the deal also covering Coben’s upcoming book “Run Away.” Coben will be an executive producer on all of the projects. He currently has two crime drama series on Netflix, “Safe” starring Michael C. Hall and the 2015 French series “No Second Chance.”

“I loved working with the Netflix team on ‘Safe,’ and seeing the fantastic audience response around the world,” said Coben. “I’m thrilled to continue our relationship to create more original films and series with them on a global scale.”

With over 75 million books in print worldwide, Coben has authored multiple New York Times bestselling books. He has published thirty novels including “Fool Me Once,” “Tell No One,” “Don’t Let Go,” along with the Myron Bolitar series and the Mickey Bolitar series for young adults.

His new novel, “Run Away,” will be released by Grand Central Publishing on March 19. His books are published in 43 languages around the globe and he is the first author to win all three prestigious mystery/thriller book awards – Edgar Award, Shamus Award and Anthony Award.

“Harlan’s page-turning crime novels are beloved by readers around the world,” said Erik Barmack, vice president of international originals for Netflix. “We are excited to continue our partnership with him and develop his suspenseful thrillers into global Netflix originals.”

Coben is repped by Gendler & Kelly.

