‘Dogs’ Docuseries Gets Netflix Premiere Date, First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dogs,” a new docuseries from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, is set to premiere globally on Netflix November 16.

Variety has also exclusively obtained the first trailer, which you can watch below.

The six-episode series tracks six individual stories “celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends” from countries including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and the United States.

“Dogs don’t just make us feel loved, dogs make us feel safe,” says Zipper. “In the world we live in today, no matter how divided we are, we should take care to realize how much dogs mean to all of us, and how our bond with them can help bring us together.”

The first episode, directed by Heidi Ewing, follows an 11-year-old girl who suffers from traumatic seizures and her certified therapy dog, Rory.

Berg directs the second episode, in which a man named Ayham who fled war-torn Syria risks everything to bring his dog Zeus across the border from Syria to Lebanon, and the sixth episode, that chronicles every step of dog adoption through the charitable Hearts and Bones organization as it rescues dogs from a kill shelter in the south and brings them to New York for better lives.

“In times of division, volatility and confusion ‘Dogs’ is an emotional palate cleanse. Watching the show offers a salve for the spirit and reminds us of the redemptive power of love,” Berg says.

Other episodes center on an Italian fisherman who relies on his dog to be a partner in the business (directed by Richard Hankin); two of the world’s most renowned dog groomers from Japan who fly to California to compete in the ultimate grooming competition (directed by Roger Ross Williams); and the shelter workers of Territorio de Zeguates, a sanctuary deep in the Costa Rican rainforest that houses thousands of dogs to keep them from living on the streets (directed by TJ Martin and Daniel Lindsay).

“Dogs” was developed by Zipper (of Zipper Bros. Films) and Berg (of Disarming Media), who both serve as executive producers on the series.

Watch the trailer for “Dogs” below: