You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dogs’ Docuseries Gets Netflix Premiere Date, First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Dogs,” a new docuseries from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, is set to premiere globally on Netflix November 16.

Variety has also exclusively obtained the first trailer, which you can watch below.

The six-episode series tracks six individual stories “celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends” from countries including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and the United States.

“Dogs don’t just make us feel loved, dogs make us feel safe,” says Zipper. “In the world we live in today, no matter how divided we are, we should take care to realize how much dogs mean to all of us, and how our bond with them can help bring us together.”

The first episode, directed by Heidi Ewing, follows an 11-year-old girl who suffers from traumatic seizures and her certified therapy dog, Rory.

Berg directs the second episode, in which a man named Ayham who fled war-torn Syria risks everything to bring his dog Zeus across the border from Syria to Lebanon, and the sixth episode, that chronicles every step of dog adoption through the charitable Hearts and Bones organization as it rescues dogs from a kill shelter in the south and brings them to New York for better lives.

“In times of division, volatility and confusion ‘Dogs’ is an emotional palate cleanse. Watching the show offers a salve for the spirit and reminds us of the redemptive power of love,” Berg says.

Other episodes center on an Italian fisherman who relies on his dog to be a partner in the business (directed by Richard Hankin); two of the world’s most renowned dog groomers from Japan who fly to California to compete in the ultimate grooming competition (directed by Roger Ross Williams); and the shelter workers of Territorio de Zeguates, a sanctuary deep in the Costa Rican rainforest that houses thousands of dogs to keep them from living on the streets (directed by TJ Martin and Daniel Lindsay).

“Dogs” was developed by Zipper (of Zipper Bros. Films) and Berg (of Disarming Media), who both serve as executive producers on the series.

Watch the trailer for “Dogs” below:

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More TV

  • Netflix Announces 'Dogs' Docuseries Premiere Date

    'Dogs' Docuseries Gets Netflix Premiere Date, First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Dogs,” a new docuseries from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, is set to premiere globally on Netflix November 16. Variety has also exclusively obtained the first trailer, which you can watch below. The six-episode series tracks six individual stories “celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends” from countries including Syria, […]

  • James Cromwell4th Annual Carney Awards, Arrivals,

    James Cromwell: 'There Will be Blood in the Streets' if Trump Isn't Stopped

    “Dogs,” a new docuseries from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, is set to premiere globally on Netflix November 16. Variety has also exclusively obtained the first trailer, which you can watch below. The six-episode series tracks six individual stories “celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends” from countries including Syria, […]

  • NYPD officers depart from the Time

    Another Suspicious Package Addressed to CNN Found in Atlanta

    “Dogs,” a new docuseries from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, is set to premiere globally on Netflix November 16. Variety has also exclusively obtained the first trailer, which you can watch below. The six-episode series tracks six individual stories “celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends” from countries including Syria, […]

  • Trevor Noah Election Special

    'Daily Show' Gears Up for Late-Night's Election Season

    “Dogs,” a new docuseries from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, is set to premiere globally on Netflix November 16. Variety has also exclusively obtained the first trailer, which you can watch below. The six-episode series tracks six individual stories “celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends” from countries including Syria, […]

  • Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

    NBC's Third Hour of ‘Today’ Remains Work in Progress

    “Dogs,” a new docuseries from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, is set to premiere globally on Netflix November 16. Variety has also exclusively obtained the first trailer, which you can watch below. The six-episode series tracks six individual stories “celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends” from countries including Syria, […]

  • Nicola Maccanico appointed Sky Italia Programming

    Sky Italia Appoints Nicola Maccanico as Content Chief

    “Dogs,” a new docuseries from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, is set to premiere globally on Netflix November 16. Variety has also exclusively obtained the first trailer, which you can watch below. The six-episode series tracks six individual stories “celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends” from countries including Syria, […]

  • ProSiebenSat.1 Buys Online Dating Business eHarmony

    ProSiebenSat.1 Buys Online Dating Business eHarmony

    “Dogs,” a new docuseries from Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, is set to premiere globally on Netflix November 16. Variety has also exclusively obtained the first trailer, which you can watch below. The six-episode series tracks six individual stories “celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends” from countries including Syria, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad